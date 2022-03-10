Supreme Lending leaders put people above profits

Pat Flood doesn’t believe a company’s sole purpose is to rake in profits for itself. He said just that to business students at Kennesaw State University last spring.
“I believe businesses need to make profits. But I think the purpose of business is to profit all the people that are associated with the business — the associates, the customers, and the people who own the business, too,” he said.
Flood, in charge at mortgage banker Supreme Lending Southeast Region, said he believes that thinking is paying off. The mortgage lender is ranked the No. 1 top midsize workplace for a third straight year.
Staff turnover is low at less than 3%. Customer ratings are at a record high — 98.33% and 4.9 stars in Google and Facebook reviews. And the company, which opened in 2011, just had its best year, closing about 8,000 mortgages worth nearly $2.3 billion last year, Flood said.
The company can attribute a big part of its success, Flood said, to its commitment to associates’ well-being — on and off the clock..
“They know we care about them and love them more than we do profit,” he said, adding that philosophy doesn’t limit a business’s profitability.
“I would argue that it’s the opposite,” he said. “People are so comfortable in that environment they compete to do the best they can, not only personally but with their teammates. Then, business naturally profits more because they’re engaged in those businesses.”
Last year, Supreme’s 230 associates — including the 170 in metro Atlanta — were given an extra week of vacation time, as well as the choice to receive their annual base salary increase in one lump sum. Flood also put a certified counselor on retainer so associates could quickly receive help for pandemic stress or other problems.
“I see my first and foremost responsibility as a leader to be in the people development business, and that includes their entire life,” he said.
Credit: Phil Skinner
Credit: Phil Skinner
To that end, the company has adopted a creed to try to shut out some of the current negativity and divisiveness, Flood said. It reads: “I’m for everybody but not everything. But I’m still for everybody.”
The company, which completed its eighth Habitat for Humanity House in 2021, also stresses its mission of “serving others before self.”
Even with most of the company’s associates working from home, Flood continues Supreme’s Personal and Professional BEST series, which brings in speakers to inspire and motivate. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban were two of last year’s guests.
The staff meets monthly via video conference for updates on the company’s performance and the state of the mortgage industry. There is also a separate monthly “small group” meeting for associates to discuss their personal and professional BEST — becoming everything starting today — in one or more of six areas: family and relationships; health and fitness; personal finance; fun and recreation; faith and community service; and business growth.
“We’re constantly investing in our people,” Flood said. “I think that’s the single biggest reason why” the employee satisfaction ratings on surveys, such as Top Workplaces, are always high.
Learn more at: https://www.supremebest.com.
Why they came, why they stay
Sandra Waterman, senior associate with 11 years (36 if you incude the time she worked with Flood at HomeBanc). Title: operations manager
“It’s the passion that we bring every day. It’s as simple as the golden rule: Treat others as you’d like to be treated. We all have the like mind of wanting to be the best and deliver that impeccable service to our customers. And we’re constantly in the mode of improving.”
Credit: Phil Skinner
Credit: Phil Skinner
Newest associate Kaetlyn Porter, 25, hired in December. Title: loan officer in training
“Honestly, (I was drawn) just to their culture in general. My mom does real estate and works with so many lenders. She knew if she had a client who was having issues, she could refer them to Supreme, and they would be able to take care of it. They’re responsive. They’re problem-solvers. Everything they do is just the best. People know they can count on them. I definitely think this is a great opportunity for me. They are investing in me as a person, and that’s going to make me want to stay.”
Credit: Phil Skinner
Credit: Phil Skinner
JUST THE FACTS ON SUPREME LENDING SOUTHEAST REGION
What they do: mortgage lending
Opened their doors: 2011
Rank: No. 1 workplace in its category for 2014, 2017-18, 2020-22
Location: 1000 Mansell Exchange West, Suite 310, Alpharetta 30022
About the Author