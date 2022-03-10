Supreme Lending leaders put people above profits

“They know we care about them and love them more than we do profit,” he said, adding that philosophy doesn’t limit a business’s profitability.

“I would argue that it’s the opposite,” he said. “People are so comfortable in that environment they compete to do the best they can, not only personally but with their teammates. Then, business naturally profits more because they’re engaged in those businesses.”

Last year, Supreme’s 230 associates — including the 170 in metro Atlanta — were given an extra week of vacation time, as well as the choice to receive their annual base salary increase in one lump sum. Flood also put a certified counselor on retainer so associates could quickly receive help for pandemic stress or other problems.

“I see my first and foremost responsibility as a leader to be in the people development business, and that includes their entire life,” he said.

Caption Sandra Waterman (left) & Kaetlyn Porter chat together at the Supreme Lending Southeast Region offices in Alpharetta. Waterman has been with Supreme for 36 years while Porter has worked there since December. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner Caption Sandra Waterman (left) & Kaetlyn Porter chat together at the Supreme Lending Southeast Region offices in Alpharetta. Waterman has been with Supreme for 36 years while Porter has worked there since December. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

To that end, the company has adopted a creed to try to shut out some of the current negativity and divisiveness, Flood said. It reads: “I’m for everybody but not everything. But I’m still for everybody.”

The company, which completed its eighth Habitat for Humanity House in 2021, also stresses its mission of “serving others before self.”

Even with most of the company’s associates working from home, Flood continues Supreme’s Personal and Professional BEST series, which brings in speakers to inspire and motivate. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban were two of last year’s guests.

The staff meets monthly via video conference for updates on the company’s performance and the state of the mortgage industry. There is also a separate monthly “small group” meeting for associates to discuss their personal and professional BEST — becoming everything starting today — in one or more of six areas: family and relationships; health and fitness; personal finance; fun and recreation; faith and community service; and business growth.

“We’re constantly investing in our people,” Flood said. “I think that’s the single biggest reason why” the employee satisfaction ratings on surveys, such as Top Workplaces, are always high.

Learn more at: https://www.supremebest.com.

Why they came, why they stay

Sandra Waterman, senior associate with 11 years (36 if you incude the time she worked with Flood at HomeBanc). Title: operations manager

“It’s the passion that we bring every day. It’s as simple as the golden rule: Treat others as you’d like to be treated. We all have the like mind of wanting to be the best and deliver that impeccable service to our customers. And we’re constantly in the mode of improving.”

Caption Portrait of Sandra Waterman, who has worked at Supreme Lending for 36 years. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner Caption Portrait of Sandra Waterman, who has worked at Supreme Lending for 36 years. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Newest associate Kaetlyn Porter, 25, hired in December. Title: loan officer in training

“Honestly, (I was drawn) just to their culture in general. My mom does real estate and works with so many lenders. She knew if she had a client who was having issues, she could refer them to Supreme, and they would be able to take care of it. They’re responsive. They’re problem-solvers. Everything they do is just the best. People know they can count on them. I definitely think this is a great opportunity for me. They are investing in me as a person, and that’s going to make me want to stay.”

Caption Portrait of Kaetlyn Porter at the Supreme Lending Southeast Region offices in Alpharetta. Porter has worked at Supreme since December. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner Caption Portrait of Kaetlyn Porter at the Supreme Lending Southeast Region offices in Alpharetta. Porter has worked at Supreme since December. For the AJC Top Workplace midsize story. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

JUST THE FACTS ON SUPREME LENDING SOUTHEAST REGION

What they do: mortgage lending

Opened their doors: 2011

Rank: No. 1 workplace in its category for 2014, 2017-18, 2020-22

Location: 1000 Mansell Exchange West, Suite 310, Alpharetta 30022