Special awards: top midsize workplaces

Top Workplaces 2022

AJC Top Workplaces
37 minutes ago

Recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employees’ anonymous responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership: Heidi LaMarca, Windham Brannon

Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Comments: “Has an ‘open door policy’ that makes it easy to discuss issues and ideas. In addition, truly listens to employees.”

ExploreCheck out all the Top Workplaces winners for 2022

Managers: Supreme Lending Southeast Region

Criteria: My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.

Comments: “Checks in on me during my training and has encouraged me when it was feeling daunting.”

Meaningfulness: Jewish Family & Career Services

Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Comments: “The work that we do is always for the betterment of the life of others. I always feel like I have done good in the world after every workday.”

Clued in Senior Management: Insight Sourcing Group

Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Comments: “They are responsive to feedback and ask for it often.”

Benefits: Patterson & Dewar Engineers Inc.

Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

Comments: “Bonuses are great.”

