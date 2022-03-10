Special awards: top midsize workplaces

Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Comments: “The work that we do is always for the betterment of the life of others. I always feel like I have done good in the world after every workday.”

Clued in Senior Management: Insight Sourcing Group

Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Comments: “They are responsive to feedback and ask for it often.”

Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

Comments: “Bonuses are great.”