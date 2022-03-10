Special awards: top midsize workplaces

Recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employees’ anonymous responses to specific survey statements.
Leadership: Heidi LaMarca, Windham Brannon
Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
Comments: “Has an ‘open door policy’ that makes it easy to discuss issues and ideas. In addition, truly listens to employees.”
Managers: Supreme Lending Southeast Region
Criteria: My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.
Comments: “Checks in on me during my training and has encouraged me when it was feeling daunting.”
Meaningfulness: Jewish Family & Career Services
Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.
Comments: “The work that we do is always for the betterment of the life of others. I always feel like I have done good in the world after every workday.”
Clued in Senior Management: Insight Sourcing Group
Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.
Comments: “They are responsive to feedback and ask for it often.”
Benefits: Patterson & Dewar Engineers Inc.
Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.
Comments: “Bonuses are great.”