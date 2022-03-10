Special awards: top small workplaces

Recipients for special awards were chosen based on standout scores for employees’ anonymous responses to specific survey statements.
Leadership: Land Bridgers — Integrated Financial Group Inc.
Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
Comments: “Constant communication, always available, always positive, always understands what is going on and what everyone is doing.”
New ideas: Florence Healthcare
Criteria: New ideas are encouraged at this company.
Comments: “Management is available and open to hearing new ideas, methodologies and process improvements. Any team member at any level has the ability to reach out and be heard. Mistakes along the way are embraced and managed, and ‘breaking’ things in pursuit of better options is encouraged.”
Doers: Corserv
Criteria: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.
Comments: “Planning and execution of said plans. There are no surprises due to poor planning. It is really something to behold, a company that feels like a small mom and pop shop, in terms of bonds and being there for one another, but plans and executes as a large, diligent corporation.”
Values: Crisp Inc.
Criteria: This company operates by strong values.
Comments: “It’s in everything we do. Our award system, on our walls, in all of our trainings, etc.”
Appreciation: Profisee Group Inc.
Criteria: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.
Comments: “Being included in important decisions and being asked my opinion on important issues.”
Work/life availability: Professional Association of Georgia Educators
Criteria: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal lives.
Comments: “Our directors and co-workers are very interested in our families and how we are doing. We are encouraged at work to keep our families a priority.”