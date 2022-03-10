Special awards: top small workplaces

Criteria: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.

Comments: “Planning and execution of said plans. There are no surprises due to poor planning. It is really something to behold, a company that feels like a small mom and pop shop, in terms of bonds and being there for one another, but plans and executes as a large, diligent corporation.”

Criteria: This company operates by strong values.

Comments: “It’s in everything we do. Our award system, on our walls, in all of our trainings, etc.”

Criteria: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.

Comments: “Being included in important decisions and being asked my opinion on important issues.”

Criteria: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal lives.

Comments: “Our directors and co-workers are very interested in our families and how we are doing. We are encouraged at work to keep our families a priority.”