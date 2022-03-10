Brasfield & Gorrie thrives on repeat business

Brasfield & Gorrie executives say their success stems from their reputation for honoring commitments.
“Whether it’s our commitment to our people, a commitment to our clients, or a commitment to the communities we work in, we work tirelessly to meet our obligations,” said Greg Hunsberger, the construction firm’s chief operating officer for planning and technology.
Miller Gorrie purchased the assets of the Thos. C. Brasfield Co/ in 1964 and changed the name to Brasfield & Gorrie in 1967, initially continuing in the niche market of small commercial and remodeling projects. But as profits grew, the company shifted to large commercial, health care, institutional, water/wastewater and industrial projects. Its expansion into other states began in 1984 when full service offices opened in Atlanta and Orlando.
Brasfield & Gorrie now has 3,200 employees and 13 offices. The office in Atlanta has 542 employees and $1.2 billion in 2021 Georgia revenues as of November. It is one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms and helped create some of the Atlanta’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Georgia Aquarium and Truist Park.
Today, more than 85% of the company’s new business comes from repeat clients.
Hunsberger, 43, who joined Brasfield & Gorrie in 2003, said staff members work hard every day to foster a company culture that is focused on caring for its people.
“Our leaders are focused on providing employees with the tools and mentorship to grow in their careers, as well as engaging opportunities with responsibility and purpose,” he said. “When issues occur, whether it’s a broad pandemic or an individual life event, Brasfield & Gorrie comes together to be supportive and provide the help that’s needed.”
Teammates often say the people are the best part of working at the company, Hunsberger said. “And we firmly believe that these exceptional people are what sets us apart.”
In the decades the company has been in Atlanta, its leadership has remained dedicated to the growth and development of the community, Hunsberger said.
The company and its employees support several local charitable organizations, including Salvation Army, United Way, SHARE Military Initiative, American Heart Association, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Goshen Valley, a charity that helps foster children.
Brasfield & Gorrie held a fundraiser for Goshen Valley in November that raised more than $300,000.
Some of the notable employee benefits at Brasfield & Gorrie’s Atlanta office are an onsite fitness center, car wash, chiropractic services, dry cleaning and lunch deliveries.
Why they came, why they stay
Ellie Jones, assistant project manager
Jones joined Brasfield & Gorrie in 2019 and said she appreciated the company’s atmosphere and executives’ attitude. “The main reason I chose to work here was the people I met during my interview process. They made the large company have a small company feel. They went above and beyond to show me that every person matters.”
Kenneth Underwood, executive regional general superintendent:
He’s been with the company since 1987. “I am an officer in Brasfield & Gorrie, and I’m treated as such. But I was treated with the same level of respect when I was a field engineer and an up-and-coming superintendent with the company. That respect went all the way to the Gorries. It’s what I try to do today with all the young folks — make sure that I treat them with that same respect.”
JUST THE FACTS ON BRASFIELD & GORRIE
What they do: general contractors
Opened their doors: 1964 in Birmingham, Ala., and 1984 in Atlanta
Rank: A top workplace for eight years, it is the No. 1 large workplace this year, as it was in 2021
Location: 2999 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta 30339
