Brasfield & Gorrie thrives on repeat business

Hunsberger, 43, who joined Brasfield & Gorrie in 2003, said staff members work hard every day to foster a company culture that is focused on caring for its people.

“Our leaders are focused on providing employees with the tools and mentorship to grow in their careers, as well as engaging opportunities with responsibility and purpose,” he said. “When issues occur, whether it’s a broad pandemic or an individual life event, Brasfield & Gorrie comes together to be supportive and provide the help that’s needed.”

Teammates often say the people are the best part of working at the company, Hunsberger said. “And we firmly believe that these exceptional people are what sets us apart.”

In the decades the company has been in Atlanta, its leadership has remained dedicated to the growth and development of the community, Hunsberger said.

The company and its employees support several local charitable organizations, including Salvation Army, United Way, SHARE Military Initiative, American Heart Association, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Goshen Valley, a charity that helps foster children.

Brasfield & Gorrie held a fundraiser for Goshen Valley in November that raised more than $300,000.

Some of the notable employee benefits at Brasfield & Gorrie’s Atlanta office are an onsite fitness center, car wash, chiropractic services, dry cleaning and lunch deliveries.

Caption Portrait of COO of planning & Technology, Greg Hunsberger at the Brasfield & Gorrie headquarters in Atlanta for the Top Workplace Large company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Caption Ellie Jones & Kenneth Underwood chat in a common area at the Brasfield & Gorrie headquarters in Atlanta. For the Top Workplace Large company category. Jones has been with the company for 2.5 years while Underwood for 33 years. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Why they came, why they stay

Ellie Jones, assistant project manager

Jones joined Brasfield & Gorrie in 2019 and said she appreciated the company’s atmosphere and executives’ attitude. “The main reason I chose to work here was the people I met during my interview process. They made the large company have a small company feel. They went above and beyond to show me that every person matters.”

Caption Portrait of Ellie Jones who has been with the Brasfield & Gorrie for 2.5 years. For the Top Workplace Large company category. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Kenneth Underwood, executive regional general superintendent:

He’s been with the company since 1987. “I am an officer in Brasfield & Gorrie, and I’m treated as such. But I was treated with the same level of respect when I was a field engineer and an up-and-coming superintendent with the company. That respect went all the way to the Gorries. It’s what I try to do today with all the young folks — make sure that I treat them with that same respect.”

Caption Kenneth Underwood, Brasfield & Gorrie Credit: spec Credit: spec

Caption Brasfield & Gorrie Credit: Rick Holliday Credit: Rick Holliday

Caption Brasfield & Gorrie Credit: spec Credit: spec

Caption Brasfield & Gorrie Credit: spec Credit: spec

JUST THE FACTS ON BRASFIELD & GORRIE

What they do: general contractors

Opened their doors: 1964 in Birmingham, Ala., and 1984 in Atlanta

Rank: A top workplace for eight years, it is the No. 1 large workplace this year, as it was in 2021

Location: 2999 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta 30339