What are the best opportunities for remote work?

Reduced expenses: For employees, the cost of commuting to work adds up, from gas and food to childcare. For employers, it’s expensive to maintain a physical office space. Employees and employers can save a significant amount of money with a work-from-home arrangement.

Work from anywhere: Working from any location is one of the most fantastic perks the best remote companies offer. This provides employees with flexibility and enables companies to expand their talent reach.

In the past, fully remote companies typically fell within the telemarketing and IT industries. But remote work looks very different now than it did just a few years ago. Many office-based sectors are expanding their job offerings to remote work, recognizing that this shift is vital to stay competitive in the job market.

A recent Flexjobs study revealed that some of the best work-from-home companies include:

Computer & IT Accounting & Finance Marketing Medical & Health Project Management Customer Service HR & Recruiting Sales Administrative Education & Training

Certain positions offer job-seekers more flexibility with an increasing number of work-from-home roles. Flexjobs reports these popular job titles for people looking to work from home:

Accountant Customer Service Representative Nurse Project Manager Recruiter Teacher Web Developer Writer

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is survey partner for Top Workplaces.