Before accepting a job, do your benefits homework

The companies that offer the best job benefits provide a well-rounded package, from a profit-sharing program to wellness perks. Great workplaces will typically establish their benefit programs based on several factors: company values, the desire to improve employee retention, and a push to attract top talent.

Explore Check out all the Top Workplaces winners for 2022

A lack of good benefits at a current job is often why employees leave and seek opportunities with better benefits elsewhere. Companies with good benefits find that benefits packages play a much more significant role in attracting talented people and retaining them than in the past.