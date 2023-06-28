Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, metro Atlanta is gearing up for a mesmerizing celebration that will light up the night sky in a burst of colors and awe-inspiring displays. Join us as we delve into the enchanting world of Fourth of July fireworks, where patriotism and pyrotechnic artistry intertwine in a brilliant spectacle of celebration.

Cobb and Cherokee

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest - Six Flags Over Georgia

Celebrate Independence Day at Six Flags Over Georgia with a dazzling fireworks show presented by Coca-Cola. Experience the breathtaking display as fireworks light up above the thrilling roller coasters. For the best view, head near Superman: Ultimate Flight and Justice League Battle for Metropolis. Enhance your celebration by attending the VIP Fireworks Party at Hurricane Harbor, offering after-hours water park access, giveaways, games, live music and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 1; and Tuesday, July 4. $50 (Single-day ticket) or $70 (VIP Experience Bundle). Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com/july-4th-fest.

Salute to America - Kennesaw

For over 50 years, the City of Kennesaw has proudly hosted its annual Salute to America celebration, a pre-Independence Day event. On Monday, July 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., join the festivities featuring two stages of live music, lively street entertainment, food vendors and engaging activities for children. Don’t miss the fun kids’ parade and make sure to find a spot at Adams Park, Depot Park, or Main Street by 9:30 p.m. for the fireworks display.

6-10 p.m. Monday, July 3. Free. Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, kennesaw-ga.gov/salutetoamerica.

July 4th Spectacular - Woodstock

Check out the lively Independence Day celebration in Woodstock and experience a spectacular fireworks display to honor America’s birthday. Start the day with the exciting Main Street parade at 10 a.m. and throughout the afternoon, enjoy a family-friendly festival filled with tons of entertainment and activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As the day draws to a close, gather behind the Lowe’s shopping center near Ga. 92 and I-575 at dusk to witness a fireworks show.

10 a.m. until dusk July 4. Free. Behind Lowe’s Shopping Center, 575 Molly Lane, Woodstock. woodstockparksandrec.com.

4th in the Park Celebration - Marietta

Don’t miss the City of Marietta’s all-day 4th in The Park Celebration on July 4. The festivities begin with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 a.m., followed by a jam-packed day of entertainment, including free concerts, an arts and crafts show, a kids’ zone, festival food and carnival games. The highlight of the event will be a spectacular fireworks finale at dusk.

10 a.m. until dusk July 4. Free. 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov/Fourth-of-July.

July 4th Concert and Fireworks - Acworth

Celebrate freedom in Acworth as the City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association present an impressive fireworks extravaganza, one of the largest in metro Atlanta. Join the festivities at Cauble Park, where live music will entertain at 5:30 p.m. and, around 9:30 p.m., be amazed by a stunning fireworks display.

5:30-9:30 p.m. July 4. Free. 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-917-1234, acworthtourism.org/july-4th.

4th of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks - Powder Springs

Join the festivities at Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks on July 4. Held at Thurman Springs Park, this annual event features live music, tasty food vendors, a car show, and kids’ activities, culminating in a stunning fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

6-10 p.m. July 4. Free. 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666, cityofpowdersprings.org/4th-of-July.

Fulton

The Roof’s Fourth of July Celebration - Ponce City Market

Experience a memorable 4th of July weekend at Ponce City Roof, where you can fully embrace the spirit of patriotism. Bring the entire family for an exciting time of hot dogs and games at Skyline Park. Stay late and indulge in a delightful dinner at 9 Mile Station, while enjoying a panoramic view of Atlanta’s fireworks display.

Friday, June 30-Tuesday, July 4. $15 and up. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecitymarket.com.

Look Up Atlanta - Downtown

Look Up Atlanta, returns to Centennial Olympic Park on July 1. The event showcases Atlanta’s best, from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to local talents in the Georgia Talent Showcase. Attendees can indulge in delicious food, family-friendly activities and VIP experiences featuring curated cuisine from top chefs.

5 p.m. July 1. $10; $50 VIP. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. West NW, Atlanta. lookupatl.com.

Independence Day Celebration - Johns Creek

Check out the festivities at Newtown Park in Johns Creek and celebrate our country’s independence with live music, activities, delicious food from a variety of food trucks and a mesmerizing fireworks display after sunset.

6-10 p.m. Monday, July 3. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200, johnscreekga.gov.

Annual 4th of July Celebration - Roswell

Roswell Area Park will transform into a vibrant hub of festivities, featuring live music, captivating entertainment, and a delectable assortment of food trucks. Families and friends are encouraged to bring their chairs and cozy blankets, as the park offers multiple designated spots for optimal fireworks viewing. As the sun sets, the dazzling fireworks display will begin.

6-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-817-6670, roswell365.com.

July 4th Fireworks at Wills Park - Alpharetta

Join the patriotic celebration at Wills Park in Alpharetta, where families can enjoy a dazzling fireworks show under the night sky. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. In case of a weather delay, the latest start time will be 10:40 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets, picnics and games.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us.

Stars and Stripes July 4th Fireworks - Sandy Springs

Get ready for an explosive Fourth of July at the Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration! Taking place at City Springs, the event promises an evening filled with food trucks, live music and a stunning fireworks display. Blankets and chairs are welcome.

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-1447, visitsandysprings.org.

DeKalb

Fantastic Fourth Celebration - Stone Mountain Park

Experience the excitement of the Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain. Families can enjoy a full day of attractions, live entertainment, and stunning downtown views. As the sun sets, witness the Music Across America Light Show and a grand patriotic fireworks display. Access to the Light Show and fireworks is included with an Attractions Ticket or Light Show only ticket.

Saturday, July 1-Wednesday, July 5. $5 and up. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

Chamblee’s Fourth of July Celebration

Get ready for a fun evening of music and fireworks at the highly anticipated July 4th Summer Concert and Fireworks Celebration in Chamblee. This year, the event will be held at the new City Hall green space in downtown Chamblee with convenient shuttle services that will be provided from Keswick Park. The concert will showcase Atlanta-born Leah Belle Faser, followed by The Geek Squad. Be sure not to miss the fireworks grand finale.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010, chambleega.com.

Fourth of July Festivities in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates is the place to be this Independence Day! The beloved Fourth of July Parade returns, featuring over 40 colorful units, including Lightning McQueen and the Toy Story Pizza Planet truck. Join the Patriotic Brigade or enjoy games, food, and music at the Town Green. As night falls, be captivated by a stunning fireworks display.

Tuesday, July 4. 10 a.m. parade; 6:30 p.m. festivities begin on the Town Green. Free. 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400, avondaleestates.org.

Pied Piper Parade and Fireworks in Downtown Decatur

Join the thrilling Fourth of July celebration in downtown Decatur. Experience the lively Pied Piper Parade with floats, wagons, and bicycles. Enjoy the concert on the square and secure a spot on the lawn for the dazzling 15-20 minute fireworks show launching from the DeKalb County Parking Deck.

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-294-5400, visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Gwinnett

Prelude to the Fourth - Lawrenceville

Join Lawrenceville’s Prelude to the Fourth on June 30 for a free, family-friendly celebration at the Lawrenceville Lawn. Enjoy food trucks, live performances, and a host of activities like inflatables and face painting. The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show, igniting the sky with dazzling colors. Don’t forget to bring canned food donations for a chance to win prizes and support the Lawrenceville Co-Op.

5-10 p.m. Friday, June 30. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.. Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653, lawrencevillega.org.

Red, White and Boom! - Norcross

Celebrate Independence Day at Norcross’ Red, White & Boom! on July 3 at Lillian Webb Park. Enjoy food, live music and family activities before a breathtaking fireworks display lights up the night sky.

5-10 p.m. Monday, July 3. Free. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St. NW, Norcross. norcrossga.net/Red-White-Boom.

Sparks in the Park - Sugar Hill

Experience an exciting Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Hill’s Sparks in the Park. Join the festivities at E.E. Robinson Park on July 3, starting at 6:30 p.m., for an evening filled with live music, exhilarating fireworks, inflatables, food and drinks, and entertainment.

6:30 p.m. July 3. Free. E.E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill. 770-831-7413, cityofsugarhill.com/sparks-in-the-park.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Coolray Field - Lawrenceville

Check out a Gwinnett Braves game at Coolray Field against the Durham Bulls, where you can enjoy a Red, White, and Blue Thundersticks Giveaway and spectacular post-game fireworks show. Don’t miss the chance to bid on game-worn jerseys in the Jersey-Off-The-Back Auction.

Tuesday, July 4. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; game time 7:05 p.m. $9-$25. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0340, milb.com/gwinnett.

Sparkle in the Park - Lilburn

Spend Independence Day at Lilburn’s Sparkle in the Park with a spectacular fireworks show, live music, kids’ activities and a variety of food trucks. At 9:30 p.m., enjoy a mesmerizing 20-minute fireworks display. Free photo booths, balloon art and caricature art are available from 6 to 9 p.m., while face painting and inflatables provide additional fun (with the purchase of a $10 wristband).

5:30-9:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com.

