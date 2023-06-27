Frolic at Fourth of July events across the Atlanta area

Atlanta is known for its massive Fourth of July celebrations, such as Look Up Atlanta in Centennial Olympic Park. But neighboring cities also offer fun, festivities and fireworks for the Fourth.

These events celebrate Independence Day with live performances, parades, food, kids’ activities and plenty of red, white and blue.

Arbor Place Mall. The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration will feature food vendors, a children’s zone, music, entertainment and more. 5-10:30 p.m. July 4. 6700 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville. 770-947-4244, arborplace.com.

City of Alpharetta. Celebrate the nation and watch a fireworks display at Wills Parks. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic supplies. 8-10 p.m., with fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m. July 4. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6130, awesomealpharetta.com.

City of Chamblee. Take a trip to downtown and enjoy music from Atlanta-born Leah Belle Faser and then jam out with The Geek Squad, part of the city’s July Summer Concert series. Afterward, settle in for a fireworks show. 6:30 p.m. July 4. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. chambleega.com.

City of Decatur. Head downtown to join the Pied Piper Parade where everyone can ride bikes, walk or skate in this community event. There are concerts before and after the 6 p.m. parade, as well as fireworks at dark. (Parade starts at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., and ends at Decatur Square.) 5-10 p.m. July 4. Decatur Visitors Center, 113 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

City of Dunwoody. The theme for this year’s annual parade is 50 Years of Wildcat Pride, which will celebrate Dunwoody High School. Organized by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, this jamboree will feature floats, entertainment, music and more along the 2.7-mile parade route. Spectators can bring a chair and cheer on the parade participants. Parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4. dunwoodyga.org.

City of Kennesaw. Salute to America, the annual Independence Day celebration, will feature live music, street entertainment, food vendors, music, family-friendly activities and fireworks. 6 p.m.-10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. July 3. kennesaw-ga.gov.

City of Marietta. Get in the red, white and blue spirit during the 4th in the Park celebration that features free, live concerts, a children’s zone, a bell ringing ceremony, arts and crafts, food stalls and an evening fireworks finale. Parade begins at 10 a.m. July 4. 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov.

City of Peachtree City. The annual parade and fireworks will begin at Village on the Green then travel up Peachtree Parkway South and end at Mcintosh Trail Complex. A fireworks show will take place over Lake Peachtree. 9 a.m., with fireworks at dusk on July 3. peachtree-city.org.

The Roof at Ponce City Market. This outdoor space will offer entertainment, carnival food and panoramic views of fireworks across Atlanta. The Roof is to anyone during the day but shifts to 21 years and up at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Opening times vary. June 30-July 4. Tickets start at $7 for children, $15 for adults. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com.

City of Roswell. The annual fireworks extravaganza will offer live music, entertainment and food trucks. Guests can bring chairs and blankets. 6-10 p.m., with fireworks at sunset. July 4. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. roswellgov.com.

Farther out

Barnsley Resort in Adairsville. Guests at this resort 60 miles from Atlanta can celebrate with concerts, bingo, outdoor movie night, water balloon fights, flag painting and more. Visitors can customize their bikes, wagons and strollers and participate in a village parade. The festivities will round out with fireworks over the Tom Fazio Golf Course. Passes for the fireworks show will be available for visitors without resort reservations. Prices vary. July 1-3. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com.