Alleged wrong-way driver arrested, charged in deadly Ga. 400 crash
Cool tips for safer running in high temps, which are expected July 4th

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

You should always be careful when going for a run. But with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race coming up next week and temperatures historically in the 90s, you might want to take extra precautions.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up a few tips to help you stay safe while sweating it out under the sweltering sun.

Take a hot bath

Try soaking in a hot bath a few times before the big day. According to the New York Times, this is a form of heat acclimation, a process that helps the body adapt to higher temperatures over the course of a few days or weeks. During the process, you sweat earlier and more profusely in an effort to reduce the build up of internal heat you might experience while outside.

Wear frozen underwear

Throw on some cooler undies. This is a form of precooling, a New York Times article said. During the process, you can drink icy beverages or apply ice to the skin before working out to lower your internal temperature. That way your body can better withstand the heat.

Add 20 degrees to the outdoor temperature

The weatherman may report that it’s 75 degrees outside. However, you should bump that number up by about 20 to account for how much your body will be moving, The Dallas Morning News recommended. Therefore, dress like it’s warmer, because it will feel hotter minutes after you begin exercising.

Determine your summer pace

Thanks to former U.S. Olympian Jeff Galloway, there’s a way to calculate it, according to runnersconnect.net. For every 5 degrees over the 60 degree mark, plan on a pace about 2% slower. If you’re used to running an 8 minute mile in 60 degrees, add 25 seconds in 65 degree weather, and a minute and 35 seconds when its 85 degrees.

Beware of what you drink

Alcohol and coffee are diuretics, which increase your urine output. This could put you at risk for dehydration during the warmer months. Instead, reach for water or herbal iced teas.

