Atlanta ranked best affordable summer travel destination in U.S.

If you’re looking for an affordable summer vacation destination that offers a wide range of activities and attractions, look no further than Atlanta, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The study found Atlanta is the best summer travel destination for those on a budget after analyzing 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators. The finance site focused on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location, its affordability and variety of attractions. Atlanta came out on top, thanks to its inexpensive flights from major cities, diverse attractions and late “last call” time of 4 a.m.

One of the reasons Atlanta is such a great summer destination, according to WalletHub, is the affordability of flights. The cheapest flights from major cities to Atlanta don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $278. In addition to its affordability, Atlanta offers a wide range of restaurants and things for visitors to do.

Explore 5 unique date night ideas in Atlanta

“Atlanta has a lot of diversity when it comes to attractions. The city also ranks very well when it comes to the prevalence of amusement parks, shopping centers, ice cream shops and swimming pools, so there are plenty of places to have fun and cool off,” WalletHub said.

And for those who enjoy a night out on the town, Atlanta boasts one of the latest “last call” times in the country at 4 a.m. This means you can keep the party going well into the night without worrying about missing out on any of the fun.

“When picking a summer travel destination, it’s easy to focus just on the types of activities you want to do or certain cities you’ve always wanted to see,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report. “However, choosing a destination that’s not only entertaining but also affordable is important when travel, dining and activity costs have surged so much in recent years. It can also allow you to have a longer, more relaxing trip.”

Other notable cities on the list included Washington, and Orlando, Florida. Washington ranked second, thanks to its affordable flights, high-quality restaurants, and abundance of museums and outdoor activities. Orlando, known for its theme parks, came in third, with inexpensive flights, affordable hotel rates, and a variety of water parks, boat tours and other attractions.