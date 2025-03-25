Spring Travel: Blow off some steam with a quick getaway by car or plane

The route is a little long for a short trip, but half the fun is the spectacular drive deep into the Cumberland Plateau north of Knoxville to discover this tiny town that time almost forgot. And that was partly a good thing, since many of the original gothic-style buildings erected by the Victorian-era settlers are still standing and unspoiled.

The crown jewel is the 1882 Thomas Hughes Free Public Library, the first library in the state, where visitors can view 8,000 original volumes and periodicals dating from 1687 to 1899.

The library was named after the town’s founder, a British lawyer, social reformer and author with the idyllic vision of creating a utopian community where young sons of British nobility could live independently.

Hughes wrote the influential 1857 novel “Tom Brown’s School Days” largely based on his time at England’s Rugby School, which inspired the Tennessee town’s name. When it was dedicated in 1880 Rugby had 300 residents; today it is home to 85 people.

Other architectural highlights include the 1907 schoolhouse containing a number of exhibits and artifacts, and the 1887 Christ Church Episcopal, which still holds Sunday services.

Town tours are conducted Thursdays through Sundays and showcase the historic properties including Hughes’ 1884 home, Kingstone Lisle. Rugby has recently teamed up with the History, Highways and Haunts organization (www.historyhighwayshaunts.com) to offer haunted village lantern tours after dark. They also host ghost hunts for professional paranormal investigators.

Dining options in Rugby are limited, so pack a picnic or head just west of town to the 1920s R.M. Brooks general store that serves light fare including the house specialty, fried bologna sandwich, until 5 p.m. every day but Sunday. A new Rugby café is under construction and expected to open this year.

For an immersive experience, visitors can stay overnight at one of the original houses such as the Percy and Pioneer cottages, now updated with contemporary comforts, or the six-room Newbury House, an inn since the 1880s.

Lodging $84-$150, tours $4-7. 1331 Rugby Parkway, Rugby, Tennessee. 423-628-2441, historicrugby.org

Credit: The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa. Credit: The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.

Grand Cayman Island

Flight time: 2 hours, 40 minutes

The Caymans have long had the reputation as a haven for investors, but you don’t need to be a high-roller to enjoy the exquisite natural beauty and shimmering clear ocean waters of these three islands.

The largest is Grand Cayman, one of the best places on the planet for intrepid divers to explore shipwrecks and sea life. You don’t need expensive equipment to check out Stingray City, a sandbar where the creatures are not shy about being touched by human swimmers. Charter boat excursions ($42-$110, stingraycitycaymanislands.com) take visitors directly to the spot on the northwest side of the island where the water is waist deep and awash with rays.

Snorkeling, paddle boarding and picnicking are favorite pastimes at Seven Mile Beach, considered one of the best beaches on the planet for its long stretch of white sand adjacent to calm, turquoise waters. One of the premier properties here is the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa ($734-$1,393, marriott.com), where guests can unwind in overwater cabanas with hammocks or a double-decker cabana with a king-size day bed and sweeping views.

Take a break from the sun with an excursion into George Town, home to the National Gallery of the Caymans (nationalgallery.org.ky), Heroes Square in the heart of town and the Cayman Islands National Museum (museum.ky) that traces the history of the area through photos, artifacts and displays.

At Seven Mile Beach, dine on seafood dishes like fish stew and crab linguine at Calypso Grill (entrées $30-58, calypsogrillcayman.com), where the dessert menu plays homage to the islands’ British roots with sticky toffee pudding.

Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Anderson Square, 64 Shedden Road, George Town. 345-947-9965, cita.ky

Credit: Visit Baton Rouge Credit: Visit Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Flight time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

This state capitol on the Mississippi River loves to party, especially during festival season. The fun kicks off with Hot Art, Cool Nights (free, visitbatonrouge.com) May 9, featuring live music, food and drinks, pop-up shops and artists selling paintings, pottery, photography and more.

Next up is the Soul Food Festival (free, visitbatonrouge.com), May 20-21. Expect blues, soul, R&B and gospel music along with a soul food cooking contest and food vendors at this family-friendly event. On Aug. 23 is Fete Rouge (bresbr.org), a celebration of fine food and wine sponsored by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

But there’s plenty to explore without a formal festival. Start at the 34-story state capitol, the tallest state capitol in the U.S. Views from the free observation deck offer sweeping vistas of the city and Mississippi River.

The recently refurbished The Colonel’s Club (entrées $32-$50, thecolonelsclub.com), a vintage restaurant established in 1936, serves classic cocktails and regional favorites with global touches such as lobster gnocchi and short rib Bolognese.

For a similar vibe, visit The Tunnel (thetunnelbr.com), an intimate drinks spot designed like a ‘30s speakeasy serving drinks like the Golden Gatsby and Paper Plane. Located in the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, it was once a real tunnel that connected the Hilton with what is now the Hotel Indigo, supposedly to make it easy for staff to go between the two, but rumors say the notorious U.S. Sen. Huey Long used it for more nefarious purposes.

Visit Baton Rouge, 359 Third St., Baton Rouge. 225-383-1825, visitbatonrouge.com

Credit: Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Credit: Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce

Eufaula, Alabama

Drive time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

If historic house museums are your thing, Eufaula, Alabama, really delivers. On a bluff overlooking the Chattahoochee River, Eufaula was an important shipping and trade port during the Civil War and was days away from being sacked by Union troops when the Confederacy surrendered. Today it is the second largest historic district in the state and home to 700 significant structures.

The crown jewel is Shorter Mansion ($10, eufaulapilgrimage.com). Built in 1884, it underwent a major renovation completed in 1906 and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The Greek Revival style is distinguished by 18 Corinthian columns topped by intricate carvings. Inside the 8,700-square-foot mansion are intricate moldings and wall sculptures, patterned parquet floors and a collection of period antiques and clothing.

Another architectural highlight is the 1860 Fendall Hall ($10, ahc.alabama.gov), one of the first Italianate homes in the state. Among its innovative elements for the times was an attic cistern that carried water throughout the house and the cupola to aid in cooling. Three rooms showcase original Victorian-era murals.

For some outdoor action, look no farther than Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge (fws.gov), a habitat for a variety of migrating creatures. There’s an 8-mile route suitable for driving, biking or hiking with viewing stations of upland and wetland habitats. Lake Eufaula, a 45,181-acre reservoir on the Chattahoochee River, is a prime bass fishing destination.

For a bucolic overnight stay, check into a waterside cottage or the recently refurbished lodge at Lakepoint State Park ($136-186, alapark.com). End the day with a meal of New Orleans-inspired comfort foods at The Cajun Corner ($15-22, thecajuncorner.com).

Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, 333 E. Broad St., Eufaula. 334-687-6664, eufaulachamber.com

Credit: Daniel Knoll Credit: Daniel Knoll

Philadelphia

Flight time: 2 hours

First-time visitors to Philadelphia will want to start at Independence National Historical Park (nps.gov), home to Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. This must-see destination often has queues to get in for a free look, but for $1, it’s worth reserving a timed ticket for a guided tour through recreation.gov.

The park also includes Carpenter’s Hall, site of the First Continental Congress in 1774; Congress Hall, where Congress was housed when the city was the country’s capital; Liberty Bell Center, where the symbol of freedom is displayed; and the old City Hall and Supreme Court chambers.

Nearby is the Betsy Ross House ($10-$12, historicphiladelphia.org), home to a patriot who may or may not have created the first American flag. Costumed guides lead agile visitors up and down the rowhouse’s narrow winding stairs to see various exhibits and artifacts.

Taking in all that history is sure to whet an appetite, and the city has a myriad options to sate just about any craving. One of the top foodie destinations is the Italian Market on 9th Street (italianmarketphilly.org), a staple of the community for more than 100 years and still home to descendants of Italian immigrants. Spread across 20 blocks are more than 200 food vendors billing themselves one of the oldest and largest outdoor markets in the country. Drop by the visitor center first to plot your route, then head out for pastries, meats, produce and seafood to go, or take a seat in one of the many pizzerias and cafés to dine in.

Outdoor table seating is the only option at Pat’s King of Steaks (patskingofsteaks.com) and its nearby competitor, Geno’s (genossteaks.com). They have been vying for best cheesesteak honors for more than 60 years. Both are open 24/7 and always have customers, so be prepared to wait in line.

More eclectic food options await in the Reading Terminal Market (readingterminalmarket.org). Nearly two acres in size, this indoor market boasts 80 vendors selling Cajun, Caribbean, Thai, Cantonese and Central American cuisine alongside barbecue, corn dogs, burgers and, of course, cheesesteaks.

Work off those calories with a run up 72 steps of the world-class Philadelphia Museum of Art ($25, philamuseum.org), made famous in the first “Rocky” film shot there in 1976.

Independence Visitors Center, 599 Market St., Philadelphia. 800-537-7676, phlvisitorcenter.com