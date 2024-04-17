Our country’s national parks are amazing places to spend time. The beautiful landscapes and historical sites are awe inspiring as well as educational. And if you don’t have plans Saturday, you can visit one for free.

To kick off National Park Week, entrance fees are being waived April 20 at more than 400 parks in the United States.

Each year, all National Park Service sites close their cash registers on six dates. Mark your calendar for:

Although most parks are always free, at least 115 favorites typically require fees ranging from $3 to $30 per admission.

Just because Georgia has no national parks doesn’t mean you’ll have to travel far to save money. All of our national sites will also be free on the six dates.

The waiver applies only to park entry and does not include amenity or user fees for camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours or other activities.

If the free entry dates don’t work with your schedule, consider buying an annual pass. The $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth grade students and disabled residents.

Learn more at nps.gov.