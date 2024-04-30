Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
If you’re looking to break away from the typical dinner and a movie to woo your date, Atlanta offers plenty of unique and exciting options.
These five date night ideas might just ignite a flame in your romance, whether you’re a local or just here for the weekend.
Explore Atlanta Botanical Garden
Immerse yourselves in the beauty of nature at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Stroll hand in hand through the enchanting gardens, admiring the diverse flora and stunning art installations year-round, especially during the holiday season, where the garden transforms into a twinkling wonderland. End your evening with a romantic dinner at the on-site restaurant Longleaf, which offers a delightful plant-to-table menu.
Search for Tiny Doors
Go on an adventure and scour the city for Tiny Doors. Created by artist Karen Anderson, these 7-inch door sculptures are hidden throughout various parts of the city and offer a perfect opportunity to bond with your date. You can even make a friendly competition out of it, seeing who can spot the most doors along your journey.
Attend a concert at the Tabernacle
Experience the magic of live music at the Tabernacle, a historical venue in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This former church has been converted into an intimate concert space, hosting a diverse lineup of artists across various genres. Groove to your favorite band or discover new music together in this unique setting.
Enjoy stargazing at the Fernbank Science Center
For a date night that’s out of this world, head to the Fernbank Science Center. Attend one of their planetarium shows, where you can gaze at the stars and learn about the wonders of the universe. Afterward, step outside to the observatory for a closer look at the night sky through powerful telescopes.
Escape to a rooftop bar
Atlanta boasts a selection of trendy rooftop bars that offer stunning views of the city skyline. Head to Ponce City Market’s The Roof for an evening of games, drinks and panoramic vistas. For character and charm, visit Hotel Clermont’s rooftop bar farther down Atlanta’s most iconic road. Alternatively, visit the sophisticated SkyLounge at the Glenn Hotel for a romantic downtown experience. Other notable mentions include Spaceman, Republic Social House, Drawbar, O-Ku and Estrella Rooftop at Bazati.
Summer vibes are in the air, and Spaceman is ready to take you to new heights! Head to Atlanta's tallest rooftop bar and lounge for al fresco dining, craft cocktails, and stunning views. 🌸☀️ 📍Spaceman - 3301 Lenox Pkwy #thingstodoinatlanta #atlanta #buckhead #buckheadatlanta #atlantarooftop #atlrooftop #atlfoodies #atlrestaurants♬ In the Bosom - Sweet After Tears
