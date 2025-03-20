Travel
A river runs through Columbus, Georgia

Whitewater, wildlife and weekend vibes on the Chattahoochee
What once was an overlooked stretch of the Chattahoochee now proudly hosts the world’s longest urban whitewater course.
Columbus, Georgia, is a city shaped by the river that runs through it. The Chattahoochee is the heartbeat of the city, where destination and culture intertwine. “The river is our lifeline,” Katie Bishop, resident of Columbus and co-founder of Yalla Public Relations, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It runs through the heart of downtown, and everything we’ve built — our outdoor scene, our economy, our tourism — has been centered around it.”

Located just two hours south of Atlanta, Columbus provides a quick escape for adventure seekers and those craving a unique Southern experience.

Get on the water at RushSouth Whitewater Park

What once was an overlooked stretch of the Chattahoochee now proudly hosts the world’s longest urban whitewater course. The RushSouth Whitewater Park development transformed Columbus' river experience, through a remarkable 15-year river restoration project.

Whether you’re looking for a gentle, beginner-friendly float or a world-class challenge at Cut Bait (one of the largest, most challenging rapids in the Southeast), the park offers adventures for every skill level. Thanks to a hydro dam upstream, the river’s water levels shift throughout the day, meaning visitors can choose between a laid-back rafting trip or a high-intensity whitewater adventure.

Beyond rafting, visitors can enjoy kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), fly fishing, and SUP yoga along the two-and-a-half-mile course.

Families will find easygoing fun at the splash pad and lazy river, and fitness enthusiasts can explore 20 miles of scenic Riverwalk trails perfect for biking, jogging, or leisurely strolls. The park even has a dual zipline, sending riders soaring from Georgia to Alabama in seconds.

Families will find easygoing fun at the splash pad and lazy river, and fitness enthusiasts can explore a dual zipline, sending riders soaring from Georgia to Alabama in seconds.

Adventure with purpose

The park fuels more than adrenaline, with RushSouth also serving as a conservation leader in the region.

“This was a full river restoration project,” explained Bishop, adding that the city has seen a resurgence of wildlife and cleaner water.

Conservation efforts include reintroducing the shoal bass, a native species previously nearing extinction, and planting thousands of shoal lily seedlings each year in partnership with Atlanta’s Nearly Native Nursery. Visitors may also spot bald eagles, ospreys and blue herons thriving along the riverbanks.

The park fuels more than adrenaline, with RushSouth also serving as a conservation leader in the region. Visitors may spot bald eagles, ospreys and blue herons thriving along the riverbanks.

Beyond the rapids

If water adventures aren’t your thing, the city’s lively downtown district features serious charm. You’ll find restaurants, craft cocktail bars, and boutique shops, all just steps from the river. “For those familiar with Atlanta, it feels exactly like Decatur,” said Bishop. “It’s all locally owned and operated restaurants.”

For a taste of the city’s vibrant scene, check out:

  • Market Days on Broadway (April 5 - Oct. 25) – A Saturday morning staple featuring local vendors, fresh produce and live music.
  • The Columbus Cup (April 12 - 13) – A freestyle kayaking competition drawing top paddlers from across the country.
  • RiverFest (May 2 - 3) – A weekend full of live music, food, activities for the kids and arts and crafts, all along the riverbank in Woodruff Park.

Whether you’re paddling thrilling rapids by day or unwinding with craft cocktails under string lights at night, Columbus offers the perfect Southern getaway. Ready to experience it yourself? Visit RushSouth.com for details.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

