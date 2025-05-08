If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find plenty of cultural performances, costumes, music and food at the Suwanee Asian Festival. And Marietta’s M2R TrailFest highlights new murals, artwork and bridge installations in the downtown area, along with performances from musicians, aerialists and more.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.
Intown Atlanta
Enjoy fine arts, crafts, local acoustic musicians, a children’s area and local food and beverage concessions
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. chastainparkartsfestival.com
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Post Malone brings his latest tour to Atlanta with special guests Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters. Read about other concerts to check out in May here.
6:30 p.m. Sunday. $34 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com
Beethoven Project: “Missa Solemnis”
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” with four acclaimed opera soloists. If you have tickets to Saturday’s performance, you can attend a free preconcert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the event room at the Woodruff Arts Center in the Memorial Arts Building across from Atlanta Symphony Hall.
8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $44 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org
Cobb
Enjoy a three-course meal and become a part of an immersive murder mystery with a 1920s mafia wedding theme.
7 p.m. Saturday. $60.03. Hudson Grille, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. 888-659-2952, eventbrite.com
Credit: (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Devin Doyle)
Credit: (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Devin Doyle)
Celebrate public art as you admire murals, art installations on bridges and enjoy performances from musicians, aerialists and other artists. Read more about M2r TrailFest here.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Downtown Marietta. m2rtrailfest.com
Bring your kids to learn about archaeology and make a related craft.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot, 2861 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-631-5424, smyrnaga.gov
DeKalb
Visit four amazing gardens, each containing an element that will appeal to kids.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $15 per person, free for kids 17 and under. Four participating Marietta and West Cobb gardens. 770-528-4070, cobbmastergardeners.com/calendar/garden-tour
Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank Museum
Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank Museum
Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Museum
Experience the museum after hours with live music, full bars, tapas menus and hands-on experiments. The event is for guests 21 and up.
7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday. $23.95 nonmembers, $18.95 members. Fernbank Natural History Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 770-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org/experiences/fernbank-after-dark
Shop at a whimsical art market that includes paintings, folk art, glasswork, ceramics, a food court and kids area.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/dunwoody-art-festival
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
North Fulton
Billy Idol: It’s a Nice Day to … Tour Again!
Join in the fun of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll with ’80s legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
7:30 p.m. Friday. $40.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010, concerts.livenation.com
The Roswell Youth Theatre Kidz will perform a kid-friendly version of the classic story that’s been adapted from the Tony Award winner for best musical.
1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. $5. Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, Roswell. 678-639-7560, roswell365.com
Come together for a family-centered celebration with live music, family activities and local food.
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Sunny and Ranney, 109B Oak St., Roswell. sunnyandranney.com
Gwinnett
Celebrate Asian cultures with multicultural performances and diverse food vendors.
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-951-3167, suwanee.com
Snellville brings the sand for its Beach Blast with games, a DJ and live music. Try activities including a water slide, inflatables and trackless with a $15 wristband.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Snellville Towne Green, 2437 Main St. E, Snellville. 678-951-3167, ExperienceSnellville.org
Creativity Workshop: Line Dancing Instruction
Wear your boots or sneakers and take line dancing lessons interspersed with time for open dancing.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net
Credit: (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline)
