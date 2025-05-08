Things to Do
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Head to Marietta for a public art celebration, try the Suwanee Asian Festival and more.
Multicultural performances are a highlight of the Suwanee Asian Festival. (Courtesy of the City of Suwanee)

Credit: (Courtesy of the City of Suwanee)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find plenty of cultural performances, costumes, music and food at the Suwanee Asian Festival. And Marietta’s M2R TrailFest highlights new murals, artwork and bridge installations in the downtown area, along with performances from musicians, aerialists and more.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

Enjoy fine arts, crafts, local acoustic musicians, a children’s area and local food and beverage concessions

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. chastainparkartsfestival.com

Post Malone headlines day three of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 13, 2025. (Drew A. Kelley/Press-Telegram/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Post Malone

Post Malone brings his latest tour to Atlanta with special guests Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters. Read about other concerts to check out in May here.

6:30 p.m. Sunday. $34 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Beethoven Project: “Missa Solemnis”

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” with four acclaimed opera soloists. If you have tickets to Saturday’s performance, you can attend a free preconcert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the event room at the Woodruff Arts Center in the Memorial Arts Building across from Atlanta Symphony Hall.

8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $44 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org

Cobb

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy a three-course meal and become a part of an immersive murder mystery with a 1920s mafia wedding theme.

7 p.m. Saturday. $60.03. Hudson Grille, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. 888-659-2952, eventbrite.com

Marietta’s M2R TrailFest features public art including murals as well as bridge installations designed by Kennesaw State University’s College of Architecture and Construction Management. (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Devin Doyle)

Credit: (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Devin Doyle)

icon to expand image

Credit: (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Devin Doyle)

M2R TrailFest

Celebrate public art as you admire murals, art installations on bridges and enjoy performances from musicians, aerialists and other artists. Read more about M2r TrailFest here.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Downtown Marietta. m2rtrailfest.com

Smyrna Museum Kid’s Pop-Up

Bring your kids to learn about archaeology and make a related craft.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot, 2861 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-631-5424, smyrnaga.gov

DeKalb

Garden Tour

Visit four amazing gardens, each containing an element that will appeal to kids.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $15 per person, free for kids 17 and under. Four participating Marietta and West Cobb gardens. 770-528-4070, cobbmastergardeners.com/calendar/garden-tour

Science-related activities add to the fun at Fernbank After Dark. (Courtesy of Fernbank Museum)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank Museum

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank Museum

Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Museum

Experience the museum after hours with live music, full bars, tapas menus and hands-on experiments. The event is for guests 21 and up.

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday. $23.95 nonmembers, $18.95 members. Fernbank Natural History Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 770-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org/experiences/fernbank-after-dark

Dunwoody Art Festival

Shop at a whimsical art market that includes paintings, folk art, glasswork, ceramics, a food court and kids area.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/dunwoody-art-festival

Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, March 16, 2024. (Ginnette Riquelme/AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

North Fulton

Billy Idol: It’s a Nice Day to … Tour Again!

Join in the fun of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll with ’80s legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

7:30 p.m. Friday. $40.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010, concerts.livenation.com

“Annie Kidz”

The Roswell Youth Theatre Kidz will perform a kid-friendly version of the classic story that’s been adapted from the Tony Award winner for best musical.

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. $5. Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, Roswell. 678-639-7560, roswell365.com

Oak Street Summer Jam

Come together for a family-centered celebration with live music, family activities and local food.

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Sunny and Ranney, 109B Oak St., Roswell. sunnyandranney.com

Gwinnett

Suwanee Asian Festival

Celebrate Asian cultures with multicultural performances and diverse food vendors.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-951-3167, suwanee.com

Beach Blast

Snellville brings the sand for its Beach Blast with games, a DJ and live music. Try activities including a water slide, inflatables and trackless with a $15 wristband.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Snellville Towne Green, 2437 Main St. E, Snellville. 678-951-3167, ExperienceSnellville.org

Creativity Workshop: Line Dancing Instruction

Wear your boots or sneakers and take line dancing lessons interspersed with time for open dancing.

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net

