May is filled with exciting metro Atlanta concerts across all genres. From veteran acts like Xscape to newcomers like Chase Shakur, these fun shows are coming to Georgia in May.
Xscape
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Xscape is back on the road. Last year the legendary Atlanta-based group (which includes Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott) embarked on their nationwide Queens of R&B Tour with SWV. Now, fans will have a chance to see them again at a few shows this spring, the first of which is at Stockbridge Amphitheater. Total and 702 will open the show. In April, Xscape achieved gold and platinum status for the hits “Softest Place on Earth,” and “My Little Secret,” respectively.
8 p.m. May 3. $100-$300. Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd, Stockbridge. 678-701-6114. stockbridgeamp.com
Ivan Cornejo
Budding singer Ivan Cornejo, who’s known for making regional Mexican music, has captured the attention of Rolling Stone and The New York Times. He also performed at this year’s Coachella. Cornejo will bring the second leg of his Miranda Tour to State Farm Arena.
8 p.m. May 9. $61-$720. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com.
Post Malone
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Post Malone’s popularity has skyrocketed after appearing on blockbuster albums by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé last year. He dropped his first country album, “F-1 Trillion,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Malone also headlined Coachella last month. He’s currently on his first stadium tour, which will stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium with country stars Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as supporting acts.
6:30 p.m. May 11. $34-$300. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000. mercedesbenzstadium.com
Robert Glasper
Want to get ready for the Atlanta Jazz Festival before the festivities begin later this month? World-renowned jazz pianist Robert Glasper has got you covered. Glasper will perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall with soul singer Baby Rose. The event is hosted by the Atlanta Jazz Festival.
8 p.m. May 23. $50-$85. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org/
Chase Shakur
Rising R&B artist and Atlanta native Chase Shakur dropped his debut album “Wonderlove” in February. His tour for the album began last month in Houston, and he’ll perform a hometown show at the Masquerade this month, with support from fellow Atlanta artist Swavay.
7 p.m. May 23. $25. Heaven at the Masquerade. 50 Lower Alabama St., Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com
Raveena
Since releasing her debut album in 2019, Raveena has built an R&B brand that blends soul music with her Indian heritage — drawing comparisons to Brandy and Jhene Aiko. The singer’s latest album, “Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain,” dropped last year. Raveena released a deluxe version earlier this year.
8 p.m. May 28. $32-$97. Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com
Live Breathe Fight Tour
Gospel music’s most beloved voices are teaming for an epic tour. Tamela Mann, David Mann, Karen Clark-Sheard, Tye Tribbett, Erica Campbell and Kierra Sheard will hit State Farm Arena later this month. The Live Breathe Fight Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 15.
8 p.m. May 29. $44-$209. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878- 3000, statefarmarena.com.
