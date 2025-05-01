8 p.m. May 3. $100-$300. Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd, Stockbridge. 678-701-6114. stockbridgeamp.com

Ivan Cornejo

Budding singer Ivan Cornejo, who’s known for making regional Mexican music, has captured the attention of Rolling Stone and The New York Times. He also performed at this year’s Coachella. Cornejo will bring the second leg of his Miranda Tour to State Farm Arena.

8 p.m. May 9. $61-$720. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com.

Post Malone

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Post Malone’s popularity has skyrocketed after appearing on blockbuster albums by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé last year. He dropped his first country album, “F-1 Trillion,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Malone also headlined Coachella last month. He’s currently on his first stadium tour, which will stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium with country stars Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as supporting acts.

6:30 p.m. May 11. $34-$300. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Robert Glasper

Want to get ready for the Atlanta Jazz Festival before the festivities begin later this month? World-renowned jazz pianist Robert Glasper has got you covered. Glasper will perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall with soul singer Baby Rose. The event is hosted by the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

8 p.m. May 23. $50-$85. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org/

Chase Shakur

Rising R&B artist and Atlanta native Chase Shakur dropped his debut album “Wonderlove” in February. His tour for the album began last month in Houston, and he’ll perform a hometown show at the Masquerade this month, with support from fellow Atlanta artist Swavay.

7 p.m. May 23. $25. Heaven at the Masquerade. 50 Lower Alabama St., Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com

Raveena

Since releasing her debut album in 2019, Raveena has built an R&B brand that blends soul music with her Indian heritage — drawing comparisons to Brandy and Jhene Aiko. The singer’s latest album, “Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain,” dropped last year. Raveena released a deluxe version earlier this year.

8 p.m. May 28. $32-$97. Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com

Live Breathe Fight Tour

Gospel music’s most beloved voices are teaming for an epic tour. Tamela Mann, David Mann, Karen Clark-Sheard, Tye Tribbett, Erica Campbell and Kierra Sheard will hit State Farm Arena later this month. The Live Breathe Fight Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 15.

8 p.m. May 29. $44-$209. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878- 3000, statefarmarena.com.