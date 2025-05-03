‘Mirth & Mischief’ immerses itself at real castle in Helen

Over five weekends in May, Marthai has teamed with Atlanta native and entertainment industry professional Kelly Nelson to create an immersive experience dubbed “Mirth and Mischief.”

Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO

Across 2.5 acres, there will be a blend of interactive games, shows and other spectacles, including fairies, puppets, aerialists, vendors, a tarot card reader and a body painter.

You will be able to walk a 1,200-foot-long border wall and climb multiple turrets to enjoy the view of the surrounding mountains.

Besides the 25,000-square-foot main house, there are three interconnected gatehouses meant to mimic those in Europe to deter and fend off an array of enemies.

Tickets for “Mirth and Mischief” start at $50 for adult-only Friday and Saturday evenings, with Sunday afternoon kids-oriented festivities starting at $20.

“We’re bringing visual and performing arts to this part of Georgia they can’t get anywhere else,” said Marthai’s wife, Janine.

Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO

Marthai, 77, spent his career first as a psychology professor, then a shipbuilder. A graduate of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in the mid-1960s, he always had a soft heart for the North Georgia mountains after long stretches living in Charleston, South Carolina, and Chicago.

For years, he built replicas of vintage ships, including a 148-foot, traditional four-masted gaff topsail schooner still operating in Chicago.

When he sold that business, he used the proceeds to buy 45 acres in Helen and build the castle. He would not say exactly how much it has cost him, but it was “under $20 million.”

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Here are four things to expect when you attend “Mirth and Mischief.”

Credit: RODNE Credit: RODNE

A Cirque du Soleil-style show in the great hall

Nelson said her basic concept for “Mirth and Mischief” preceded finding the castle location, “but I modified it to fit the castle. It’s more fantasy. It’s a bit like ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ with a jazzy, soulful vibe. There’s a live band with vocals.”

The storyline is simple: a portal of darkness overtakes a kingdom, which falls into disarray. The prince, in deep mental anguish, must figure out how to find the light again. Humans turn into creatures and creatures turn into humans, she said.

During a 15-minute opening show, there are dancers and Orlando-based aerialists who perform to songs like Van Morrison’s “Moondance” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” Afterward, there is a virtual reality experience where you ride a sleigh in an ancient library filled with owls and stardust.

“Guests are then given a scroll with all the interactive areas,” Nelson said. “They answer questions and fairies will give them lighted orb rings. This will bring us to the 10-minute finale where people rise up and overcome the darkness.”

Nelson said the entire experience features a mélange of references to mythology and fairy tales, to “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Wizard of Oz.” “We have no shortage of Easter eggs if you dig deep enough,” she said.

In total, there are 27 core performers and 15 guardians who wear red capes with cloaks and masks and use voice modulators. Attendees wear pendants that light up if they want to be more interactive and off if they prefer to just be spectators.

For an extra fee, people can join an after party with a DJ, burlesque and fire dancers and dancing.

Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO

Puppetry created by the former voice of Kermit

Steve Whitmire, a longtime Atlanta resident and friend of Nelson’s, helped design three puppets for the event: a gabby gnome named Twigglenock, a loud dragon Drakvaris and a saucy gargoyle Eldros.

Whitmire’s puppet pedigree is impressive. He spent three decades working for the Henson family creating Muppets. After Muppet creator Jim Henson died in 1990, he became the voice of Kermit the Frog for 27 years.

Attendees at the event can speak with both Twigglenock, who lives in a tree stump and wants a roommate, and Eldros, who is a keeper of secrets but is willing to “spill the tea from time to time.”

“I dated the dragon,” Twigglenock said. “It didn’t work out.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The castle itself is worth visiting

The castle on a knoll features nine guest chambers, three apartments, a master chamber, an atrium, vegetable gardens, an orchard, a vineyard and a greenhouse. Many of the walls features intricate murals.

“It’s like endless explorative grounds to find places to be alone and have personal conversations or you can just dance,” said Bubba Carr, Nelson’s choreographer.

Room rentals start at $305 a night and require a two-night minimum stay. (Don’t worry. It’s not truly the Middle Ages here. There’s HVAC, Wi-Fi and modern bathrooms, plus breakfast is included.)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Sunday family fun

There’s a separate event on Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. geared toward families and kids called “Fairy Frolic.”

“We’ll have a scavenger hunt and face painting,” Nelson said. “It’s a happy day to explore the castle and play games. There will be artisan shops and food.”

Credit: EMILY MURPHY Credit: EMILY MURPHY

If you go

“Mirth and Mischief” immersive experience

Fridays and Saturdays during the entire month of May starting at 6:15 p.m., $50 and up, 18+ only, Uhuburg Castle, 571 Ridge Road, Helen. mirthandmischief.live/tickets.

Sundays Fairy Frolic afternoons, $20-$40, 1-4 p.m., same location.