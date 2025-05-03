Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Mirth & Mischief’ immerses itself at real castle in Helen

Fire dancers, aerialists and puppets join the fun throughout month of May.
For five weekends in May, check out the "Mirth and Mischief" immersive experience at a real castle in Helen. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

For five weekends in May, check out the "Mirth and Mischief" immersive experience at a real castle in Helen. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

It’s been more than a few centuries since castles were in vogue, and by the time the United States came to be, they were obsolete.

But that didn’t stop Bob Marthai from fulfilling a longtime dream to reside in a castle by building one from scratch on expansive wooded acreage not far from the storied Bavarian-themed tourist town Helen, 85 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

The Uhuburg Castle (pronounced ooo-hoo-berg), which took 14 years to build, opened to the public in 2023 for tours, weddings and room rentals.

ExploreHuzzah! Georgia Renaissance Festival marks its 40th anniversary

Over five weekends in May, Marthai has teamed with Atlanta native and entertainment industry professional Kelly Nelson to create an immersive experience dubbed “Mirth and Mischief.”

The privately owned Uhuburg Castle in Helen is open for tours, weddings and room rentals. The owner, Bob Marthai, spent millions building it over 13 years. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Across 2.5 acres, there will be a blend of interactive games, shows and other spectacles, including fairies, puppets, aerialists, vendors, a tarot card reader and a body painter.

You will be able to walk a 1,200-foot-long border wall and climb multiple turrets to enjoy the view of the surrounding mountains.

Besides the 25,000-square-foot main house, there are three interconnected gatehouses meant to mimic those in Europe to deter and fend off an array of enemies.

ExploreRead more about Georgia's entertainment scene

Tickets for “Mirth and Mischief” start at $50 for adult-only Friday and Saturday evenings, with Sunday afternoon kids-oriented festivities starting at $20.

“We’re bringing visual and performing arts to this part of Georgia they can’t get anywhere else,” said Marthai’s wife, Janine.

Janine (from left) and Bob Marthai own the Uhuburg Castle in Helen with their daughter, Naomi. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Marthai, 77, spent his career first as a psychology professor, then a shipbuilder. A graduate of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in the mid-1960s, he always had a soft heart for the North Georgia mountains after long stretches living in Charleston, South Carolina, and Chicago.

For years, he built replicas of vintage ships, including a 148-foot, traditional four-masted gaff topsail schooner still operating in Chicago.

When he sold that business, he used the proceeds to buy 45 acres in Helen and build the castle. He would not say exactly how much it has cost him, but it was “under $20 million.”

A pigeon rests on the tallest turret, which is 80 feet high, at Helen's Uhuburg Castle. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Here are four things to expect when you attend “Mirth and Mischief.”

The "Mirth and Mischief" immersive experience in Helen features a 15-minute live show with aerialists, dancers and a depressed prince battling light and darkness. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNE

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNE

A Cirque du Soleil-style show in the great hall

Nelson said her basic concept for “Mirth and Mischief” preceded finding the castle location, “but I modified it to fit the castle. It’s more fantasy. It’s a bit like ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ with a jazzy, soulful vibe. There’s a live band with vocals.”

The storyline is simple: a portal of darkness overtakes a kingdom, which falls into disarray. The prince, in deep mental anguish, must figure out how to find the light again. Humans turn into creatures and creatures turn into humans, she said.

During a 15-minute opening show, there are dancers and Orlando-based aerialists who perform to songs like Van Morrison’s “Moondance” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” Afterward, there is a virtual reality experience where you ride a sleigh in an ancient library filled with owls and stardust.

Explore2 Atlanta designers promote Caribbean culture through festivals, fashion line

“Guests are then given a scroll with all the interactive areas,” Nelson said. “They answer questions and fairies will give them lighted orb rings. This will bring us to the 10-minute finale where people rise up and overcome the darkness.”

Nelson said the entire experience features a mélange of references to mythology and fairy tales, to “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Wizard of Oz.” “We have no shortage of Easter eggs if you dig deep enough,” she said.

In total, there are 27 core performers and 15 guardians who wear red capes with cloaks and masks and use voice modulators. Attendees wear pendants that light up if they want to be more interactive and off if they prefer to just be spectators.

For an extra fee, people can join an after party with a DJ, burlesque and fire dancers and dancing.

Steve Whitmire, an Atlanta puppeteer and former voice of Kermit the Frog, stands with his gnome creation Twigglenock, who will interact with attendees at the "Mirth and Mischief" experience in Helen. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Puppetry created by the former voice of Kermit

Steve Whitmire, a longtime Atlanta resident and friend of Nelson’s, helped design three puppets for the event: a gabby gnome named Twigglenock, a loud dragon Drakvaris and a saucy gargoyle Eldros.

Whitmire’s puppet pedigree is impressive. He spent three decades working for the Henson family creating Muppets. After Muppet creator Jim Henson died in 1990, he became the voice of Kermit the Frog for 27 years.

Attendees at the event can speak with both Twigglenock, who lives in a tree stump and wants a roommate, and Eldros, who is a keeper of secrets but is willing to “spill the tea from time to time.”

“I dated the dragon,” Twigglenock said. “It didn’t work out.”

A puppet dragon is perched on top of the northside gate during "Mirth and Mischief," an interactive immersive experience at Uhuburg Castle. (Courtesy)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The castle itself is worth visiting

The castle on a knoll features nine guest chambers, three apartments, a master chamber, an atrium, vegetable gardens, an orchard, a vineyard and a greenhouse. Many of the walls features intricate murals.

“It’s like endless explorative grounds to find places to be alone and have personal conversations or you can just dance,” said Bubba Carr, Nelson’s choreographer.

Room rentals start at $305 a night and require a two-night minimum stay. (Don’t worry. It’s not truly the Middle Ages here. There’s HVAC, Wi-Fi and modern bathrooms, plus breakfast is included.)

The Uhuburg Castle features this atrium, nine guest chambers, three apartments, a master chamber, vegetable gardens, an orchard, a vineyard and a greenhouse. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Sunday family fun

There’s a separate event on Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. geared toward families and kids called “Fairy Frolic.”

“We’ll have a scavenger hunt and face painting,” Nelson said. “It’s a happy day to explore the castle and play games. There will be artisan shops and food.”

In total, there are 27 core performers and 15 guardians who wear red capes with cloaks and masks and use voice modulators during the “Mirth and Mischief” immersive experience. (Courtesy)

Credit: EMILY MURPHY

icon to expand image

Credit: EMILY MURPHY

If you go

“Mirth and Mischief” immersive experience

Fridays and Saturdays during the entire month of May starting at 6:15 p.m., $50 and up, 18+ only, Uhuburg Castle, 571 Ridge Road, Helen. mirthandmischief.live/tickets.

Sundays Fairy Frolic afternoons, $20-$40, 1-4 p.m., same location.

The dragon sits on top of a turret at the "Mirth and Mischief" experience in Helen's Uhuburg Castle. (Courtesy)

Credit: BRAD PERKINS

icon to expand image

Credit: BRAD PERKINS

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

This is a rendering of a planned "aging-in-place" facility within Serenbe, a mixed-use district about 35 miles south of Atlanta. The facility was detailed in an April 2025 development of regional impact filing that laid out Serenbe's future expansion plans. (Courtesy of Serenbe Development)

Credit: Courtesy of Serenbe Development

$1.7 billion expansion planned in one of metro Atlanta’s most-desired communities

Serenbe plans to nearly triple the number of residences and add new commercial development over the next 10 years while respecting its bucolic character.

This month’s biggest dining chatter from the Georgia coast

This installment of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s monthly coastal dining roundup covers upcoming events, including educational workshops, fundraisers and a dinner series.

Beltline advances affordable housing plan for 31 acres in Bankhead

Atlanta Beltline officials are looking for proposals to build affordable single-family housing in Bankhead.

The Latest

Sadie Sink takes a curtain call during the opening night of "John Proctor is the Villain" at the Booth Theatre, April 14, 2025, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Credit: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

These are the 2025 Tony nominees with Georgia ties

Avengers disassemble: Marvel ends Georgia filming streak with ‘Thunderbolts’

Gene Simmons keeps busy beyond Kiss by touring solo

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.