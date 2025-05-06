Make the trip to Ringgold, Georgia — where Dolly Parton herself tied the knot to the late Carl Dean — for a celebration as big as her hair. Enjoy the Dolly Dash run, line dancing, look-alike contests and a day packed with shopping, food trucks and live music.

4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Ringgold. nothinlikeringgold.com

Alpharetta Moonlight Market

Take Mom shopping at this dreamy open-air market, featuring original artwork, handmade jewelry, home decor and more from local artisans.

5-10 p.m. Friday. 2001 Commerce St., Alpharetta. awesomealpharetta.com

Billy Idol: It’s a Nice Day To...Tour Again!

If your mom likes to occasionally shout, “I love rock ‘n’ roll,” surprise her with tickets to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — an adventurous night of classic hits and sing-alongs under the stars.

7:30 p.m. Friday. 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. livenation.com

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Keep the party going at this Atlanta classic, celebrating nearly 40 years of music, food and family fun in the historic Sweet Auburn District. This year’s lineup features Buckhead Boyz, GABE Atlanta and Soul for Real.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 1-8 p.m. Sunday. 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. sweetauburn.com

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

Wander through works from nearly 200 artists, grab a bite from food trucks and enjoy live acoustic music — a perfect pick for an artsy Mother’s Day stroll.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. chastainparkartsfestival.com

Mother’s Day Powwow & Indian Festival

Celebrate Native American culture with dance exhibitions, wildlife displays, education and family activities at the 34th annual Cherokee County Mother’s Day festival.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Marietta Highway, Canton. rthunder.com

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Atlanta

Spoil Mom with a chic afternoon of handcrafted pastries, finger sandwiches and high-end teas, all set against the backdrop of elegance and sophistication. Bonus: Shop the MME.Mink pop-up while you’re there.

12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. stregisatlanta.com

Mother May I dance party

Westside Motor Lounge will hold a daytime dance party for the whole family. Attendees can expect a DJ, lawn games for the kids, a full bar with Mother’s Day cocktails and pop-up vendors. Tickets are currently $11 for kids and $17 for adults but will increase in price on May 10.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com/happenings

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

Go wild at Zoo Atlanta with animal encounters, themed crafts, a scavenger hunt and free admission for moms with a paying guest.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. zooatlanta.org

Mother’s Day at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Celebrate Mom with live music, cocktails and springtime magic at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Stroll “Alice’s Wonderland,” sip MOMosas and preorder the Springtime Chef’s Picnic Box with macaroons, pimento cheese sandwiches and more deliciousness — while supplies last.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org

Mamma Mia! ABBA Drag Brunch

Sparkles and sequins are highly encouraged at this Mother’s Day drag brunch, where Atlanta’s fiercest queens serve up ABBA hits and “Mamma Mia” magic.

12:30 p.m. Sunday. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. citywinery.com

Millennium Gate High Tea

The Millennium Gate Museum will host a British-inspired tea surrounded by Atlanta’s history and culture. Guests can expect scones, desserts and sandwiches from the Ginger Room, and the experience includes museum admission and a guided tour.

3-5 p.m. Sunday. $59.95-$94.95 per person. 395 17th St. NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com/events-entertainment

Post Malone, Jelly Roll & Sierra Ferrell: Big Ass Stadium Tour

Wrap up the weekend with an unforgettable night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. Just remind Mom to check the stadium’s bag policy, or you’ll risk a long walk back to the car.

6:30 p.m. Sunday. 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Restaurant happenings

The Americano

Treat your special lady to brunch at the Americano with a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé, a photo wall, live music, special cocktails and a buffet featuring leg of lamb and pasta. For an added treat, a live fashion illustrator will create a personalized portrait of Mom to take home.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $115 per person. $55 for children 12 and under. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta

Amore e Amore

Bring the whole family to Amore e Amore for a lunch and dinner set “Under the Big Top,” which is Amore’s latest carnival-themed decor. The multicourse menu will feature dishes like gnocchi vodka, shrimp scampi with spinach and wild filet or sole piccata with polenta. A children’s menu offers meatballs and pizza bites.

Noon-7 p.m. Sunday. $75-$100 per person. 267 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, opentable.com/r/amore-e-amore-atlanta

Brush Sushi

Head to Buckhead Village for a special mimosa service that includes a bottle of Cava, a juice flight with orange, grapefruit and lychee pineapple juice and fresh garnishes. Mimosas can be paired with a pastry basket or other items from the brunch menu.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. brushatl.com

Forth Hotel

This hotel in Old Fourth Ward will offer a variety of Mother’s Day activities and dining options, including a special menu at Italian restaurant Il Premio featuring prime rib, lobster risotto and a martini flight; a flower bar pop-up at Bar Premio with mini facials from Heyday and a DJ; and a Mediterranean brunch at Elektra.

Multiple times Saturday and Sunday. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. forthatlanta.com

The Garden Room

Make reservations early at this garden-themed restaurant in Buckhead Plaza and enjoy a welcome beverage followed by chilled seafood, chef-carved specialties, foie gras displays and pasta. End the experience with a visit to the dessert room featuring an ice cream cart, tiramisu and cakes.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. $195 per person. $75 for children 8 and up. Free for children under 7. 88 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, thegardenroomatlanta.com/events

Lazy Betty

This Midtown eatery is making an exception to its hours for a special brunch service for Mother’s Day. Guests can expect a four-course tasting menu with soft poached bantam egg, poached snow crab, brown butter crumpet and hollandaise, foie French toast with bacon marmalade and pain perdu buttermilk panna cotta. There will be an optional sparkling wine pairing as well as mimosas and bloody marys.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $175 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE Suite, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the Select Credit: Courtesy of the Select

The Select

Enjoy a three-course dinner with offerings like burrata and watermelon, scallop Rockefeller, lobster linguine and pistachio strawberry tart under a stunning flower ceiling installation at this Art Deco-inspired restaurant.

5-10 p.m. Sunday. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com/reservations

TBB 122

This Alpharetta restaurant will host a whole weekend dedicated to Mom, complete with brunch on Saturday and Sunday, a Mother’s Day market with local vendors and artists from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, a do-it-yourself bouquet station and plenty of mimosas.

Multiple times Saturday and Sunday. 122 Marietta St., Alpharetta. 678-691-8346, tbb122.com

Versailles Restaurant

Take a day trip to Château Élan Winery and Resort’s Versailles Restaurant for a brunch featuring pastries, seafood dishes and leg of lamb. There will also be a bouquet bar for guests to build a floral arrangement for their loved ones.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. $135 per person, $65 for children 6-11. 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton. 678-425-0900, events.chateauelan.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-at-versailles

Wine Shoe

Wine and dessert lovers can head to this wine shop and tasting room in Castleberry Hill for an early Mother’s Day wine and cupcake tasting event. Guests can enjoy three wines paired with three styles of cupcakes.

1 p.m. Saturday. $20 per person. 339 Nelson St., Atlanta. 404-220-9042, wineshoeatlanta.com/classes-tastings