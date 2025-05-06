If your idea of embroidery is a work depicting colorful birds or flowers, you may not have the whole picture of this decorative art form. It’s also historically been used as a way to express resistance as well as the artist’s thoughts.

You’ll have your chance to learn about this aspect of embroidery — as well as some practical skills to help make your vision a reality — at a Subversive Embroidery workshop hosted by the Museum of Design Atlanta and Scraplanta Creative Reuse at 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 9.

Organizers of the event, held during Mental Health Awareness Month, describe embroidery as “ … a tool of protest, a reclamation of space, and a way to make quiet thoughts visible.” During the class, you’ll use reclaimed and repurposed materials provided by Scraplanta for your creations. And don’t worry if you’re a beginner — you’ll have the chance to learn some fundamental techniques, and attendees of all skill levels will be able to get help stitching their own messages and designs.