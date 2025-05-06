If your idea of embroidery is a work depicting colorful birds or flowers, you may not have the whole picture of this decorative art form. It’s also historically been used as a way to express resistance as well as the artist’s thoughts.
You’ll have your chance to learn about this aspect of embroidery — as well as some practical skills to help make your vision a reality — at a Subversive Embroidery workshop hosted by the Museum of Design Atlanta and Scraplanta Creative Reuse at 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 9.
Organizers of the event, held during Mental Health Awareness Month, describe embroidery as “ … a tool of protest, a reclamation of space, and a way to make quiet thoughts visible.” During the class, you’ll use reclaimed and repurposed materials provided by Scraplanta for your creations. And don’t worry if you’re a beginner — you’ll have the chance to learn some fundamental techniques, and attendees of all skill levels will be able to get help stitching their own messages and designs.
You’ll get inspiration by learning about the subversive history of textiles, which have been used as a tool of resistance, particularly for marginalized communities. Embroidery may have been one of few places a young woman of the past could safely voice subversive statements, public historian Krista McCracken points out in Contingent Magazine.
The workshop will be held at the Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. The cost is $25, $15 for MODA members, $45 if you’d like to help pay for someone else who needs assistance. If you need financial help, you can pay $15.
More information: 404-979-6455 or museumofdesign.org
