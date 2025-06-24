Chamblee will host the Atlanta International Night Market, a free festival that weaves cultural arts, education and cuisine into a gathering that displays metro Atlanta’s vibrant diversity, on Friday and Saturday.

Presented by a nonprofit with the mission of building a more inclusive Atlanta, the International Night Markets are held in various communities, with the first one taking place in Norcross in 2016. Attendance and the number of vendors participating have grown considerably over the years.

The Chamblee market will feature plenty of stage and street entertainment, including a parade led by Lion Dance Sang Anh Duong ATL to kick off the fun Friday. The parade will be followed by performances by vocalists Coley Gilchrist and Morgan Thomas, as well as the Nachlanta Bollywood dance group and the Indonesian Heritage Dance Group. Friday’s headliner, Ramiro Brave, brings pop, R&B and K-pop vibes to the festival starting at 9 p.m., and the musician also will be available for meet-and-greets at the K-Prodigy booth.