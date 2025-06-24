Things to Do
Fun, food and culture are on menu at International Night Market in Chamblee

Free festival, organized by a nonprofit seeking to build a more inclusive Atlanta, began in 2016.
Cultural performances will be one of the highlights of the Atlanta International Night Market in Chamblee this weekend. (Courtesy of Atlanta International Night Market)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta International Night Market

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Chamblee will host the Atlanta International Night Market, a free festival that weaves cultural arts, education and cuisine into a gathering that displays metro Atlanta’s vibrant diversity, on Friday and Saturday.

Presented by a nonprofit with the mission of building a more inclusive Atlanta, the International Night Markets are held in various communities, with the first one taking place in Norcross in 2016. Attendance and the number of vendors participating have grown considerably over the years.

The Chamblee market will feature plenty of stage and street entertainment, including a parade led by Lion Dance Sang Anh Duong ATL to kick off the fun Friday. The parade will be followed by performances by vocalists Coley Gilchrist and Morgan Thomas, as well as the Nachlanta Bollywood dance group and the Indonesian Heritage Dance Group. Friday’s headliner, Ramiro Brave, brings pop, R&B and K-pop vibes to the festival starting at 9 p.m., and the musician also will be available for meet-and-greets at the K-Prodigy booth.

Saturday starts with a parade led by a stilt dancer and continues with a poetry reading, performances by Laotian and Mexican dance groups and an electric violin performance. The night market wraps up with the Colorful Hat Circus and variety shows.

In addition, you’ll be able to shop at more than 65 vendors featuring crafts and other items, in addition to having the opportunity to sample flavors from around the world.

If you go

International Night Market

5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. Free. atlnightmarket.org/events.

Mary Caldwell
