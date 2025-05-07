Celebrate a day filled with public art in downtown Marietta at the annual M2R TrailFest from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

You will be able to see large-scale murals, art installations and performers such as musicians and aerialists. You may also score a free original piece with all-day “art drops,” where an artist hides a work for the public to find and bring home. The free event will take place in downtown Marietta along portions of the Mountain to River Trail.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy large, colorful murals (including some new ones) and a mile-long juried fence gallery with 125 fine art and photography works, as well as a student section.