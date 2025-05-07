Celebrate a day filled with public art in downtown Marietta at the annual M2R TrailFest from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
You will be able to see large-scale murals, art installations and performers such as musicians and aerialists. You may also score a free original piece with all-day “art drops,” where an artist hides a work for the public to find and bring home. The free event will take place in downtown Marietta along portions of the Mountain to River Trail.
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy large, colorful murals (including some new ones) and a mile-long juried fence gallery with 125 fine art and photography works, as well as a student section.
The fun gets started with two all-day events: original art drops created by Rory Hawkins (aka Catlanta) that are free to keep for those who find them along the trail; and a chalk zone at 17 Whitlock Ave. The kids craft area gets underway at 9 a.m., with stations where the younger set can make bracelets, bubbles, painted rocks and more until noon.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Arts Council
Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Arts Council
You will also be able to watch or bring pups to participate in a Fur Folly Pet Parade at 10 a.m. at Lewis Park’s dog park at 475 Campbell Hill St. NW. Pets and their owners are encouraged to dress up to compete for prizes.
The day’s opening ceremonies will take place at 11 a.m. in Atherton Square Park (McNeel Alley NW) with dance, music and spoken word performances followed from noon to 2 p.m. by aerialists. And guests can try their hands at playing various instruments at an instrument “petting zoo” from 11 a.m. to noon on the trail between Park West Village (17 Whitlock Ave. SW) and the Alley Stage (11 Anderson St. SE).
From 2 to 6 p.m., the Alley Stage will host music, theater and improv comedy.
More information: m2rtrailfest.com.
Credit: (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline)
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
