Meet some of the chefs leading the metro Atlanta vegan dining scene

730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-9834, plantbasedpizzeria.net

Nikki Ford of Vegan House of Pancakes

Devotees of Nikki Ford’s fluffy vegan pancakes follow her on Instagram to find her breakfast-themed pop-up restaurant. The pancakes are made with a rice flour base, oat milk and apple cider vinegar. Ford tries to get her food locally, if possible. “I feel best when I eat foods not processed,” she said. She began this lifestyle after seeing video of animal processing. “It changed my life,” she said.

instagram.com/veganhouseofpancakes

Wendy Chang of Herban Fix

Working closely with a Buddhist monastery inspired Wendy Chang to open her vegan restaurant, Herban Fix, in 2015. She said she strives to make each dish on her Asian fusion menu “an experience of the senses.” Customers clamor for her signature pom pom mushroom steak, which mimics a filet mignon and takes three days to prepare.

565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com

Reid and Sophia Trapani of La Semilla

At La Semilla, run by husband-and-wife team Reid and Sophia Trapani, 70% of the customers are not vegan. “The concept is food that is not pretentious, that happens to be super healthy and made from plants,” Reid Trapani said. For example, the Cuban sandwich uses vegan ham he makes from seitan. The duo also is committed to sustainability; last year they composted 24,000 pounds of food.

780 Memorial Drive. SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen

Tassili Maat of Tassili’s Raw Reality

Tassili Maat uses fresh, raw, locally grown, non-GMO fruits and vegetables. “I really wanted to have fun,” she said, “and whatever melancholy or dispassionate energy was on me began to lift with the colors of food, the excitement of creating something new, and the vitality I was getting from eating raw foods.” She shares this with customers through the likes of her kale wrap and sweet coconut corn.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com

Shawnee Coward of Shawnee’s Goodies

From the oat milk used in baked goods to the vegan meat replacement in her sandwiches, everything at Shawnee Coward’s bakery and cafe is made from scratch. “I’m trying to bring it back to the basics,” she said. After being disappointed with vegan sweets, she decided to open a bakery and cafe. “My goal was to be able to make delicious food by using what grows from the ground,” she said. She also can create gluten-free versions of her custom cakes.

4895 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn. 833-253-1874, shawneesgoodies.com

Michael Elsen of Full Taste Vegan

Michael Elsen has been cooking vegan for more than 30 years. He creates everything from scratch, including scallops that took five years to develop and frequently are mistaken for the real thing. “My approach is not just from a culinary classic technique and understanding of how to bring out flavors,” he said. His restaurant is 100% vegan, down to the buildout and equipment. No meat has crossed the threshold.

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Atlanta. 770-696-4741, fulltastevegan.com

Princess Dixon of Healthful Essence

When she came from Jamaica to the U.S., Guyana-born Princess Dixon went to cooking school. After a meat lesson, she turned away from eating animals, and after 41 years, she said, “I am still going strong.” She stresses the colors and appearance of her dishes, but her true strength is flavor. Her curried “ungoat” is flavor-packed. The cafeteria-style restaurant caters to those looking for vegan, vegetarian, raw, soy-free, gluten-free and sugar-free dishes.

875 York Ave., Atlanta. 404-806-0830, healthfullessence.com

Leah Bajalia of Flour + Time Bakery

When Leah Bajalia started making sourdough bread, her husband Michael told her, “It’s pretty cool that I can just give you some flour and enough time and you can give me back a loaf of bread.” That provided the perfect name for her bakery. “Our goal is that if we didn’t tell you it was vegan, you wouldn’t know,” she said. The vegan patisserie’s signature dishes include a “sausage,” egg and cheese pastry, and a perfect croissant.

1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 470-368-6588, flourandtimebakery.com

Christin Hodge of Sun & Soul

It was Christin Hodge’s desire for a healthy, plant-based diet that inspired her to launch a meal delivery venture, Sun & Soul, this spring. Her natural, organic approach resulted from educating herself on where food comes from and how it makes it to her plate. “By my travels, I’ve been inspired by other cultures and cuisines all over the world, and as vegans we should not be deprived of these amazing experiences with food,” she said. “You don’t have to skip on flavor and texture just because you eat plants.”

sunsoulorganic.com

