Podcast: The virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race

In this bonus episode of accessAtlanta, guest host Melissa Ruggieri discusses the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah joins the podcast to discuss the race’s switch to virtual as well as logistics for the event, which is set to take place from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.
