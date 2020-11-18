X

Podcast: The virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Bill Thorn holds a race tag and his t-shirt in Tyrone, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill Thorn was presented the t-shirt for the annual Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Bill Thorn holds a race tag and his t-shirt in Tyrone, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill Thorn was presented the t-shirt for the annual Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Things To Do | 36 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this bonus episode of accessAtlanta, the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.

In this bonus episode of accessAtlanta, guest host Melissa Ruggieri discusses the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah joins the podcast to discuss the race’s switch to virtual as well as logistics for the event, which is set to take place from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.