This is the winning 2020 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

She said that she felt disappointed that the race was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic but was ecstatic about designing the official t-shirt, saying that she was really excited and appreciated that her design was chosen.

Bill Thorn is given the Peachtree Road Race t-shirt in Tyrone, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill Thorn was presented the t-shirt for the annual Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Rebecca Wright Credit: Rebecca Wright

In August, the Atlanta Track Club announced that the race would be held virtually for the first time. The Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and participants can complete the 10K between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, executive director of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Dominick works as a graphic designer for a marketing agency in Gainesville, where she lives with her husband. In addition to being honored as the contest winner, she offered advice for other artists and runners who plan to enter the contest in the coming years: “Use your creativity and think outside of the box. Don’t limit yourself to one design.”

Every year a new T-shirt design is selected for the race. Dominick will receive a $1,000 check and the four runner-up prize winners will each get a check for $100. Participants will receive their race kit, including race numbers and finisher’s shirts, delivered to them by race partner UPS before Thanksgiving Day.