How and when to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Bill Thorn holds up the Peachtree Road Race t-shirt in Tyrone, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill Thorn was presented the t-shirt for the annual Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Rebecca Wright Credit: Rebecca Wright

You must complete your 10K and submit your results between 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. “After initial feedback from participants, this window has been extended beyond its original 24-hour period,” the track club said. But if you want to be included on the leaderboard, you have to finish your run on Thanksgiving.

All participants will receive access to the Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race App as a free download. The app will allow you to submit your results using GPS tracking from your smartphone device, through a connected wearable device (i.e. GPS watch), or manually through a results submission link.

Once times are verified, awards will be handed out. For the full list, go to the Atlanta Track Club’s web page for the Virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race.