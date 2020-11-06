How and when to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is just around the corner. That might seem odd to read in November, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change of plans this year.
The world’s largest 10K has been run on July 4th since its founding in 1970, but will take place on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, this year and will be a virtual race.
What does that mean?
All those registered for the 2020 AJC Peachtree Road Race are automatically entered into the Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Since there won’t be a Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, race kits — including your bib, finisher’s T-shirt, commemorative medal and “sponsor goodies” — will be mailed to participants' homes. These kits will be mailed in waves, so it might take a few weeks, the Atlanta Track Club said. Also note that each runner’s kit will be mailed individually, so if you have more than one participant in your household, your kits might not arrive at the same time. All kits should arrive before Thanksgiving Day, the track club said.
Credit: Rebecca Wright
You must complete your 10K and submit your results between 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. “After initial feedback from participants, this window has been extended beyond its original 24-hour period,” the track club said. But if you want to be included on the leaderboard, you have to finish your run on Thanksgiving.
All participants will receive access to the Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race App as a free download. The app will allow you to submit your results using GPS tracking from your smartphone device, through a connected wearable device (i.e. GPS watch), or manually through a results submission link.
Once times are verified, awards will be handed out. For the full list, go to the Atlanta Track Club’s web page for the Virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race.