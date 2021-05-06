Podcast: A conversation with Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz

This week, we’ll hear from Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist responsible for “Wicked,” “Godspell” and “Pippin.”
Schwartz was in Atlanta recently to consult with the Alliance Theatre for the company’s production of his 1978 musical “Working.” In a wide-ranging chat with the AJC’s Bo Emerson, Schwartz spoke about the return of live theater after the COVID-19 hiatus, the movie version of “Wicked,” and “Working,” a musical which continues to evolve.
The Alliance’s production of “Working” incorporates new material gathered in interviews with Atlantans and a new Atlanta-centric song penned by Kristian and Brandon Bush and Carlos Andrés Gómez.
