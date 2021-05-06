ajc logo
X

Podcast: A conversation with Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz

American musical theater lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz talks with reporter Bo Emmerson about his career spanning over four decades. Schwartz has written such hit musicals as “Godspell,” “Pippin,” and “Wicked.” He was in town for the opening of "Working," at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)
American musical theater lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz talks with reporter Bo Emmerson about his career spanning over four decades. Schwartz has written such hit musicals as “Godspell,” “Pippin,” and “Wicked.” He was in town for the opening of "Working," at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Podcasts | 1 hour ago
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Composer of ‘Wicked,’ ‘Godspell’ and ‘Pippin’ pitches in at Alliance Theatre.

This week, we’ll hear from Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist responsible for “Wicked,” “Godspell” and “Pippin.”

Schwartz was in Atlanta recently to consult with the Alliance Theatre for the company’s production of his 1978 musical “Working.” In a wide-ranging chat with the AJC’s Bo Emerson, Schwartz spoke about the return of live theater after the COVID-19 hiatus, the movie version of “Wicked,” and “Working,” a musical which continues to evolve.

The Alliance’s production of “Working” incorporates new material gathered in interviews with Atlantans and a new Atlanta-centric song penned by Kristian and Brandon Bush and Carlos Andrés Gómez.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage

Podcast: The best TV theme songs of all time

Podcast interview: William Bell, an architect of Memphis soul

Podcast: Touching base with John Driskell Hopkins

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top