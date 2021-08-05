ajc logo
Podcast: Atlanta's Dogwood Festival returns on new date

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

This week, we’ll hear about this weekend’s Dogwood Festival.

Dogwood blossoms came and went last year, and there was no Atlanta Dogwood Festival to celebrate their arrival. Typically, thousands fill Piedmont Park to shop for sculpture, paintings and jewelry but also to eat and enjoy live entertainment during the three-day showcase each April. But the annual arts and music event was yet another of the city’s signature festivals that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And again, this April, there were no such festivities. This summer, it’s back. The AJC’s Rosalind Bentley recently spoke with executive director Brian Hill and she’s here to bring us that conversation.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

