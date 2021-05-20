Podcast: A chat with Ilana Richards of Madison’s Levity Farms

Where does your food come from? Sure, ultimately, you might be getting it from a grocery store or maybe even a farmer’s market, but before it gets there, someone had to cultivate it, grow it, get it ready for that market. The AJC is taking a look at some of the Georgia folks providing our food with the Georgia on My Plate series. On this week’s podcast, food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is here to bring us one of her conversations, this one with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms in Madison.