Podcast: A chat with Ilana Richards of Madison’s Levity Farms

Levity Farms owner, Ilana Richards, tends to one of the variety of salad greens grown on the farm. The AJC visits Levity Farms near Madison. This young family farms 1 acre of their 10 acres of land. While they only started in 2015, they sell to some of the top Atlanta restaurants. They're also both former urban dwellers, examples of a trend in young people becoming first-generation farmers. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Podcasts | 11 minutes ago
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Small family farm sells to some of the top Atlanta restaurants.

This week, we’ll hear from a Georgia farmer as part of our Georgia on My Plate series of stories.

Where does your food come from? Sure, ultimately, you might be getting it from a grocery store or maybe even a farmer’s market, but before it gets there, someone had to cultivate it, grow it, get it ready for that market. The AJC is taking a look at some of the Georgia folks providing our food with the Georgia on My Plate series. On this week’s podcast, food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is here to bring us one of her conversations, this one with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms in Madison.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

