ajc logo
X

Podcast: A visit to ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

People sit and watch the two-story projections during the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Pullman Yard in Atlanta Thursday, May 20, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
People sit and watch the two-story projections during the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Pullman Yard in Atlanta Thursday, May 20, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Podcasts
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

This week, come with us as we take a look at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

Entering the digitally-animated “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is less like walking into a painting and more like stepping into an IMAX fever dream. In a room the size of a railroad barn, painterly trains come and go, filling the interior with images of soft gray smoke. Flowering almond trees shed their petals on the breeze, and reach to the sky, 40 feet above our heads.Painted sailboats float on a bubbling Rhone River, as yellow stars whirl in the blue night sky. Walls melt. Water pools on the ground. This section of the traveling exhibit is the climax of a multimedia experience, with its super-boosted subwoofer sound effects and eye-popping writhing visuals.

The show opened in May, and will run through Jan. 4, 2022. Bo Emerson visited the immersive exhibit and spoke with some of the folks there.

Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond

Podcast: Candytopia is a world of sweet treats

Podcast: Our favorite novelty songs since 1960

Podcast: A chat with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms

Podcast: Talking with Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage.

In Other News
1
Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond
2
Podcast: Candytopia is a wonderland of sweet treats
3
Podcast: A look at Atlanta’s changing dining scene
4
Podcast: Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about ‘In the Heights’
5
Podcast: Day & Night Projects’ Steven L. Anderson on independent art...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top