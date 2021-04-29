Podcast: Our favorite novelty songs since 1960

What makes a hit song memorable is often how it evokes big emotions. On much rarer occasions, a tune gets released to the universe to evoke a chuckle, a raised eyebrow, or even a “what is that doing on the radio, and why do I like it?”

And those are the songs we’ll be talking about this week, as Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho offer up some of their favorite novelty songs that climbed the charts since 1960.