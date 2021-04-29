ajc logo
X

Podcast: Our favorite novelty songs since 1960

The Toot Uncommons back Steve Martin as he immortalizes the funny side of King Tut.
The Toot Uncommons back Steve Martin as he immortalizes the funny side of King Tut.

Access Atlanta | 19 minutes ago
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
One-hit wonders, nagging earworms and inescapable viral video sensations.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.

This week, we take a look at some oddball songs and viral musical sensations.

What makes a hit song memorable is often how it evokes big emotions. On much rarer occasions, a tune gets released to the universe to evoke a chuckle, a raised eyebrow, or even a “what is that doing on the radio, and why do I like it?”

And those are the songs we’ll be talking about this week, as Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho offer up some of their favorite novelty songs that climbed the charts since 1960.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage

Podcast: The best TV theme songs of all time

Podcast interview: William Bell, an architect of Memphis soul

Podcast: Touching base with John Driskell Hopkins

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top