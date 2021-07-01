ajc logo
Podcast: Candytopia is a wonderland of sweet treats

Gateway to Fantasy Land. Courtesy of Candytopia

By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Hear our conversation with CEO John Goodman about this family-friendly exhibition.

This week, we’re headed to Candytopia.

Looking for something sweet to do? Imagine a cross between Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and a traveling circus. Well, that’s Candytopia. After two years away, the candy-themed, interactive art exhibition is back in Atlanta, bigger and better than ever before. Terry Baddoo visited the exhibition and spoke with CEO John Goodman.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

