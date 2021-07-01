Podcast: Candytopia is a wonderland of sweet treats

This week, we’re headed to Candytopia.
Looking for something sweet to do? Imagine a cross between Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and a traveling circus. Well, that’s Candytopia. After two years away, the candy-themed, interactive art exhibition is back in Atlanta, bigger and better than ever before. Terry Baddoo visited the exhibition and spoke with CEO John Goodman.
