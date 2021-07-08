Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond

There is so much inherent joy in “Girls5eva.” From the pitch-perfect skewering of ’90s-era pop groups to the goofy charms of the now-foursome who comprise the group, “Girls5eva” is one of the best new shows of 2021. And the glossy sitcom was just renewed for a second season. Check out our interview with one of the show’s producers and songwriters, Jeff Richmond, who also happens to be married to one of the show’s other producers, Tina Fey.