Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond

'Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles as Dawn (from left), Busy Philipps as Summer, Ashley Park as Ashley, Erika Henningsen as Young Gloria, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie. (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)
'Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles as Dawn (from left), Busy Philipps as Summer, Ashley Park as Ashley, Erika Henningsen as Young Gloria, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie. (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The man behind the music of ’30 Rock’ and Broadway’s ‘Mean Girls’ on the hit musical sitcom.

This week, we’ll talk with one of the producers of the stylish, retro musical comedy “Girls5eva.”

There is so much inherent joy in “Girls5eva.” From the pitch-perfect skewering of ’90s-era pop groups to the goofy charms of the now-foursome who comprise the group, “Girls5eva” is one of the best new shows of 2021. And the glossy sitcom was just renewed for a second season. Check out our interview with one of the show’s producers and songwriters, Jeff Richmond, who also happens to be married to one of the show’s other producers, Tina Fey.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

