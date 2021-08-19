Podcast: Former Atlantan David Bruckner talks about his new film “The Night House”

Bruckner’s second feature film, “The Night House,” was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for a reported $12 million after its January 2020 Sundance Film Festival world premiere. At its center is a smart, determined schoolteacher whose architect husband has checked out of a seemingly happy marriage by committing suicide. Now she suspects that her husband is contacting her from beyond the grave. Alone in the remote lake house, the woman tries to solve the mystery of her dead husband’s secret life. Freelance writer Felicia Feaster spoke with Bruckner about the film and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.