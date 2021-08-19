ajc logo
Podcast: Former Atlantan David Bruckner talks about his new film “The Night House”

Rebecca Hall appears in a scene from the film "The Night House." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
Caption
Rebecca Hall appears in a scene from the film "The Night House." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

This week, we’ll talk with former Atlantan and film director David Bruckner.

Bruckner’s second feature film, “The Night House,” was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for a reported $12 million after its January 2020 Sundance Film Festival world premiere. At its center is a smart, determined schoolteacher whose architect husband has checked out of a seemingly happy marriage by committing suicide. Now she suspects that her husband is contacting her from beyond the grave. Alone in the remote lake house, the woman tries to solve the mystery of her dead husband’s secret life. Freelance writer Felicia Feaster spoke with Bruckner about the film and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

