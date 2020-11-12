Podcast: Foxes and Fossils, two generations making music locally

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we look at an unusual local music success story. Foxes and Fossils, a homegrown cover band from Smyrna, has never released a commercial record. They’ve never gone on tour. Their promotion has occurred — almost accidentally — by word of mouth. They began 10 years ago with a performance in a pizza parlor and haven’t progressed much from there. Then, last year, something strange started happening online. Videos of live Foxes and Fossils shows gathered steam on YouTube, led by their video of the Crosby, Stills & Nash 1969 chestnut, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.”
Hear all about it from the AJC’s Bo Emerson.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
