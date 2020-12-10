Podcast: Behind the scenes of Atlanta Ballet’s 2020 ‘Nutcracker’ experience

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week accessAtlanta looks at that staple of the holidays, “The Nutcracker.” The season wouldn’t be the same without a performance of this dream-like tale by the Atlanta Ballet, but this year posed some challenges. Atlanta’s nationally recognized troupe devised a variety of solutions – including a drive-in “Nutcracker” – to get around the pandemic and help shake some fairy dust on the month of December.
To find out how, Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writer Bo Emerson and freelancer Cynthia Perry go backstage and behind the scenes at the ballet on this week’s accessAtlanta podcast.
