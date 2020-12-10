X

Podcast: Behind the scenes of Atlanta Ballet’s 2020 ‘Nutcracker’ experience

December 3, 2020 Atlanta - Dancers from The Nutcracker (clockwise from left) Huiwen Peng (role as Snow), Kaitlin Roemer (role as Gossip Girl), Georgie Grace Butler (role as Maid) and Dominique Morel (role as Flower) pose during an interview with AJC film crew at Atlanta Ballet's Michael C. Carlos Dance Centre in Atlanta on Thursday, December 3, 2020. For generations, Atlantans have celebrated the season in the company of the magical fairies, toys and battling rats of ÒThe Nutcracker.Ó The pandemic made a live performance of this venerable show impossible. But, said the Atlanta BalletÕs artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin, ÒWe knew that this tradition has to stay alive. We tried to find a virtual way; how we can stay here with our audience and create some joy for the season?Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this episode of accessAtlanta, how Atlanta’s nationally recognized troupe devised a variety of solutions for the “Nutcracker”

This week accessAtlanta looks at that staple of the holidays, “The Nutcracker.” The season wouldn’t be the same without a performance of this dream-like tale by the Atlanta Ballet, but this year posed some challenges. Atlanta’s nationally recognized troupe devised a variety of solutions – including a drive-in “Nutcracker” – to get around the pandemic and help shake some fairy dust on the month of December.

To find out how, Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writer Bo Emerson and freelancer Cynthia Perry go backstage and behind the scenes at the ballet on this week’s accessAtlanta podcast.

