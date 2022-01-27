Hamburger icon
Podcast: Atlanta musician Tinsley Ellis back to touring

During the time of the pandemic Ellis kept his chops up by playing for an online audience from his basement studio. Photo: Suzanna Khorotian

Credit: Suzanna Khorotian

During the time of the pandemic Ellis kept his chops up by playing for an online audience from his basement studio. Photo: Suzanna Khorotian

Credit: Suzanna Khorotian

Credit: Suzanna Khorotian

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear from one of Atlanta’s most venerable musicians.

For about 40 years Tinsley Ellis has lived his life on the road, either driving to a gig, setting up, performing, tearing down, or driving to the next gig. Ellis made himself legendary as a touring machine, and an icon of the Atlanta blues scene. Then came COVID-19. In March 2020, halfway through a 60-gig jaunt promoting his album “Ice Cream in Hell,” everything fell apart, all the clubs canceled, and Ellis drove home from Northern California in one, long, painful, three-day burst. Bo Emerson talks to Ellis about the difficulties of being a touring musician in the pandemic era, returning to the road and his new album “Devil May Care.”

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

