Podcast: Atlanta artist Constance Thalken on urban development

"Exit Wounds #1" by Constance Thalken from her Whitespace solo exhibition featuring two bodies of work "Exit Wounds" and "Between Worlds" which tackle urban development and nature. Courtesy of Whitespace Gallery

Credit: Handout

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

This week, we’ll hear from a longtime Atlanta artist and educator.

Constance Thalken, a retired professor emerita at Georgia State University, offers a personal take on the darker side of development in her solo show at Whitespace Gallery. The show is divided into two bodies of work in two separate spaces. The main exhibition, “Exit Wounds,” is centered on the disruption of development in Thalken’s Decatur neighborhood. And in the smaller cellar space close to the main gallery, Thalken’s work continues in “Between Worlds” where she photographs a hornet’s nest with the kind of granular detail that suggests a scientist studying a specimen under a microscope. Felicia Feaster talked with Thalken about the work and the inspiration behind it for week’s podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

