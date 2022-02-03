Podcast: Atlanta artist Constance Thalken on urban development

This week, we’ll hear from a longtime Atlanta artist and educator.
Constance Thalken, a retired professor emerita at Georgia State University, offers a personal take on the darker side of development in her solo show at Whitespace Gallery. The show is divided into two bodies of work in two separate spaces. The main exhibition, “Exit Wounds,” is centered on the disruption of development in Thalken’s Decatur neighborhood. And in the smaller cellar space close to the main gallery, Thalken’s work continues in “Between Worlds” where she photographs a hornet’s nest with the kind of granular detail that suggests a scientist studying a specimen under a microscope. Felicia Feaster talked with Thalken about the work and the inspiration behind it for week’s podcast.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
