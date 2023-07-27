Pickleball and tennis: How do the official court dimensions differ?

In Atlanta and elsewhere, more of us are taking up pickleball.

The allure of the game is understandable. Pickleball is competitive, yet highly social and accessible. It can be picked up by almost anyone — athletes and nonathletes. Pickleball doesn’t require as much running back and forth as tennis.

Pickleball is played with a paddle rather than a racket, and with a smaller, harder ball. Players are physically closer to their teammates and opponents, allowing for plenty of conversation throughout the course of a match.

Here is a look at the court dimensions, and how pickleball compare to badminton, ping pong and tennis.