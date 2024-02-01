14 easy, inexpensive ways to transform your home in the new year

Too often curtain rods are placed too low on the wall. “Try hanging drapery rods about 3″ from the ceiling or crown molding,” advised Williamson of Studio 7 Design Group. “Drapery always enhances the look of a room. Be sure all drapery aka curtains and sheers are no more than 1/4 inch from the floor.”

Buy a bigger rug

“One common practice is buying a rug that only allows half the furniture to interact with the rug,” Williamson said. “A larger rug allowing all furniture legs to be placed on the rug gives an instant refresh—a way to make a space feel more defined. When choosing a new rug, remember that neutral tones and heavily textured options can pair better across furniture colors and patterns. Basically, don’t try to do an exact match of the colors in your existing furniture.”

Add ottomans

Flexible, easily hidden away ottomans in a bold color are a great way to add a dash of color to your space, Williamson said.

Paint with a bold, warm color

“Most living rooms flow into other gathering spaces, like the kitchen or dining areas,” Williamson said. “When you have an open concept design, it can be challenging to find a line to terminate a new paint color, so when you commit, be ready to go with all walls.” Williamson likes bold, deep Benjamin Moore Silhouette and Benjamin Moore Salamander; and for homes with cool tones or gray, she recommends Benjamin Moore Foxy Brown or Benjamin Moore Warm Sand.

Decorate with on-trend textured ceramics

Using trending plaster or textured ceramics as vases or sculptural objects is a great way to add a fresh look to your home. “Look for sets that have variation in height and get creative with placement,” Williamson said.

Redo your powder room

Williamson recommends adding wallpaper to all the walls in your powder room. “Remember to paint the ceiling and trim to a color that coordinates with or matches the wall covering. Also, remember that a framed mirror adds a customized touch to any powder room.”

Refresh your bedding

“One of my favorite things to do is update all bedding and use two grand euro shams on a king bed frame instead of three euro shams. These are best coordinated with a duvet cover, which allows you to refresh each season,” Williamson said.

Do a serious deep clean

A serious clean isn’t just for spring. When you consider how much time we spend indoors when the weather outside is cold, it makes sense to do a thorough cleaning in January. Wash curtains and rugs, clean baseboards and fan blades and all the things you might normally overlook.

Paint trim

Painting a banister, doors or interior window frames a dramatic color can instantly refresh your space and take far less time than painting an entire room.

Create a plant vignette

Instead of placing plants throughout your home, group them to highlight varying heights, textures and colors. Use plant stands or hanging containers to give verticality to the arrangements. Check to see if your plants need repotting into a larger container while you’re at it.

Add a pop of color in unexpected places

Wallpaper or a bold color on the inside of bookshelves, in a pantry or coat closet, on a ceiling or as a kitchen backsplash can reinvigorate your space.

Tackle an organization project

Whether it is getting your pantry in order or finally making sense of an overflowing closet, few home projects are as satisfying as organizing chaotic spaces. Designer Seth van den Bergh at Atlanta Decorative Arts Center’s the Drawing Room ATL tackled his own project over the holiday with kitchen drawer dividers sourced from the Container Store and HomeGoods. “I measured and devised a plan for each drawer, aiming to declutter my countertops and visually expand my kitchen space. The transformation not only brought order to my drawers but also created the illusion of a larger, more spacious kitchen,” van den Bergh said.

Repurpose and rethink

Move your couch and chairs off the walls to create a conversational space. Move adaptable pieces like a bench at the end of your bed in the bedroom into your foyer to sit and remove shoes. Enlist a friend or designer to help move items and offer input on ways to re-envision your rooms. “Sometimes it is easier to buy new things but the real challenge is using what we have. I love discovering creative ways to repurpose existing items, and finding alternative uses for furniture is a fulfilling challenge,” van den Bergh said of working with his clients’ existing design.

Try aroma therapy

“A practice I highly recommend for all my clients involves selecting a signature ‘scent’ that encapsulates the desired interior ambiance,” said van den Bergh who likes the Aroma360 line. “Placed strategically at the main entrance, this aromatic addition transforms every homecoming into a sensory journey. Associating scent with sight becomes a crucial element to a well-organized and thoughtfully designed living space.”

Felicia Feaster is a longtime lifestyle and design editor who spent 11 years covering gardening, interior design, trends and wellness for HGTV.com. Felicia is a contributor to MarthaStewart.com and has been interviewed as a design expert by The New York Times, Forbes and the Associated Press.