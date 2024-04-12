Gardens can be both beautifully designed and functional

As design infiltrates so many facets of American life, vegetable gardening is another opportunity to bring aesthetics to bear. Trimble offers a wealth of tips for creating a garden as delicious as it is nice to contemplate.

Look to nature for inspiration. “Rarely does Mother Nature plant in straight rows of single species,” said Trimble. “Instead, biodiversity is key for success in nature. Embrace mixed plantings and a more natural look. Mixed planting is akin to companion planting because you’re mixing plants together for mutual benefit, and the benefits vary. You can mix plants to attract pollinators, to confuse pest insects, to grow more in a small space, or because the colors complement — just be sure to give plants plenty of water and nutrients (mostly through compost) as plants grown closely together will compete for resources.”

Seek out other garden styles for inspiration. “Rather than looking at traditional kitchen gardens, vegetable gardens or farms, I’m inspired by cottage gardens with their mix of colors and harvests ranging from food to herbal medicine to flowers; perennial gardens and native gardens that change through the seasons; and labyrinth and meditation gardens with their focus on the spiritual and emotional solace a garden can provide.”

Play with shape and texture. “Often, vegetable gardens rely on angular, rectangular shapes for a sense of order. But garden beds don’t have to be rectangles,” said Trimble. “Spirals, snake and wave shapes, triangles, and hexagons are some other shapes to consider. Hexagons appear often in nature, including in honeycombs. Fitting a few hexagon beds together can create an arc shape that I love. Gardener’s Supply Company sells cedar hexagon bed kits, and I hope other retailers will catch on to this twist on the traditional square or rectangular cedar bed.”

Try a trellis. “Trellises also add a sense of design through height and shape, in addition to serving valuable functions like getting plants off the ground [to help prevent disease] and maximizing a small space. I grow cucumbers, tomatoes, beans and peas on trellises,” said Trimble who has been eyeing the Gracie Arbor Trellis from TerraTrellis.

Mix materials. Trimble suggests adding texture by using wood, metal or stone to make garden beds and by playing with the materials you use to make trellises and stakes.

Let plants bolt. “I also let some vegetable and herbs like parsley, fennel, parsnips, chives, arugula, lettuce, and collards bolt [flower and go to seed] in my garden,” said Trimble, “because the flowers attract pollinators. These flowers can also be a fun and surprising addition to arrangements.”

Use dark-colored plants. Trimble likes to incorporate “lots of dark purples especially. In the edible garden, there are many darker varieties to choose from, from Dark Opal basil to Sugar Magnolia snap pea to Autumn Beauty sunflower and Cherokee Purple tomato, which is also a regional heirloom.”

Grow flowers with your vegetables. “I will never again grow a vegetable garden without growing flowers in it, too. Some of my favorites are zinnias, calendula, gem marigolds, yarrow, echinacea, cosmos, and nigella,” said Trimble. “I also adore sunflowers and love growing smaller varieties like ‘Short Stuff’ in my vegetable garden.”

