Go Atlanta: Sweetwater 420 Fest, Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta and more

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Yvonne Zusel from the AJC food and dining team introduces you to new restaurants coming from some very popular local restauranteurs. Hear about the new Italian restaurant opening soon by Deborah VanTrece and a seasonally-themed café from Nick Leahy. Plus, she’ll tell you about a new seasonal farmers market coming to Avondale Estates. And hear who’s featured in this week’s At Home with Atlanta Chefs.
Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho tells you how the production of the Netflix film “Back in Action” is moving forward while star Jamie Foxx remains in an Atlanta hospital. Plus, he has the latest concert announcements for Atlanta, including Alicia Keys, Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Erykah Badu. You’ll find out when you can check out Jurassic World: The Expedition at Pullman Yards. And hear what stars are working in Atlanta for a big Apple TV+ production.
Ligaya Figueras sits down with local chef Steven Satterfield to talk about his new, “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking.” Think of it as an omnivore’s vegetable book.
Shane Harrison explores the Lemonade Days Festival happening now through Sunday in Dunwoody and explains why it’s about much more than lemonade. Plus, he’ll introduce you to Clarence, your new four-legged best friend.
Clarence is a sweetheart who wants nothing more than to spend time with his people. He would be the perfect companion to sit under a shade tree with and just watch the world go by. He’s a great listener and simply l loves to just be in your presence. If you’re looking for a pup that will bring you lots of love and joy, look no further than Clarence. Check him out online or visit him in person at the Fulton County Animal Service’s shelter today at 860 Marietta Boulevard NW in Atlanta.
