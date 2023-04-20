Go Atlanta: Sweetwater 420 Fest, Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta and more

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho tells you how the production of the Netflix film “Back in Action” is moving forward while star Jamie Foxx remains in an Atlanta hospital. Plus, he has the latest concert announcements for Atlanta, including Alicia Keys, Culture Club, Howard Jones, and Erykah Badu. You’ll find out when you can check out Jurassic World: The Expedition at Pullman Yards. And hear what stars are working in Atlanta for a big Apple TV+ production.

Ligaya Figueras sits down with local chef Steven Satterfield to talk about his new, “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking.” Think of it as an omnivore’s vegetable book.