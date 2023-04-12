BreakingNews
Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
X

Atlanta Women’s Expo 2023 featuring Wendy Williams, Kim Fields, Terri Vaughn, Tamar Braxton

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/TNS/AP

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/TNS/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The annual Atlanta Women’s Expo at the Cobb Galleria Centre will feature talk show host Wendy Williams, singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, Atlanta actress and director Kim Fields and actress Terri Vaughn.

The expo has been around for years and will be back May 20-21.

The most notable name is Williams, who had a very public divorce in 2019 and has suffered various physical ailments in recent years that led to the end of her popular syndicated talk show last year. She will be the Saturday keynote speaker on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

Fields, who made a name for herself on “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single” back in the day, currently stars on Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” She will be the Sunday keynote speaker at 3 p.m.

Both have appeared at the expo in past years.

Other speakers include Toya Bush-Harris from “Married to Medicine,” “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” mainstays Erica Mena and Karlie Redd. The exact times for when they appear have not been set yet on the expo’s website.

The expo also features free beauty treatments, crafting workshops, massages, fashion shows, hair makeovers and 350 shopping booths.

Admission prices are $5 in advance or $10 at the door with printable $2 discount coupons online. There are also $30 VIP tickets which include a T-shirt, a tote bag, a wristband for faster access and celebrity meet and greets.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21. $5 in advance. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. atlantawomensexpo.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta1h ago

Georgia attorney seeks damages from Jan. 6 Committee
1h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
15h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
15h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb superintendent finalist a polarizing figure in current district
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: PEA

INTERVIEW: Chlöe Bailey anchors new Will Packer Peacock film ‘Praise This’
20h ago
99X alum Fred Toucher taking leave from Boston sports show over throat issues
23h ago
INTERVIEW: New Georgia Film Academy exec expanding school into post-production, film...
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
15h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top