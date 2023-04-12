Atlanta Women’s Expo 2023 featuring Wendy Williams, Kim Fields, Terri Vaughn, Tamar Braxton

Other speakers include Toya Bush-Harris from “Married to Medicine,” “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” mainstays Erica Mena and Karlie Redd. The exact times for when they appear have not been set yet on the expo’s website.

The expo also features free beauty treatments, crafting workshops, massages, fashion shows, hair makeovers and 350 shopping booths.

Admission prices are $5 in advance or $10 at the door with printable $2 discount coupons online. There are also $30 VIP tickets which include a T-shirt, a tote bag, a wristband for faster access and celebrity meet and greets.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21. $5 in advance. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. atlantawomensexpo.com.