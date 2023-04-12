Atlanta Women’s Expo 2023 featuring Wendy Williams, Kim Fields, Terri Vaughn, Tamar Braxton

The annual Atlanta Women’s Expo at the Cobb Galleria Centre will feature talk show host Wendy Williams, singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, Atlanta actress and director Kim Fields and actress Terri Vaughn.
The expo has been around for years and will be back May 20-21.
The most notable name is Williams, who had a very public divorce in 2019 and has suffered various physical ailments in recent years that led to the end of her popular syndicated talk show last year. She will be the Saturday keynote speaker on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
Fields, who made a name for herself on “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single” back in the day, currently stars on Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” She will be the Sunday keynote speaker at 3 p.m.
Both have appeared at the expo in past years.
Other speakers include Toya Bush-Harris from “Married to Medicine,” “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” mainstays Erica Mena and Karlie Redd. The exact times for when they appear have not been set yet on the expo’s website.
The expo also features free beauty treatments, crafting workshops, massages, fashion shows, hair makeovers and 350 shopping booths.
Admission prices are $5 in advance or $10 at the door with printable $2 discount coupons online. There are also $30 VIP tickets which include a T-shirt, a tote bag, a wristband for faster access and celebrity meet and greets.
IF YOU GO
Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo
10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21. $5 in advance. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. atlantawomensexpo.com.
