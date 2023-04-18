X

Jamie Foxx has body doubles on ‘Back in Action’ film set while he remains hospitalized

Credit: Universal Pictures

Credit: Universal Pictures

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Netflix film “Back in Action” is using body doubles in place of star Jamie Foxx while he remains hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency.

Photos taken by an independent photographer and sold to TMZ feature two different stunt doubles covering for Foxx. On Friday, a stunt double named Travis was being used. On Monday, outside a nightclub, “Back in Action” co-stars Cameron Diaz and McKenna Roberts are seen mixing it up with a man who resembles Foxx. The website said the body double’s first name is Chris.

Foxx, 55, has been in the hospital for about a week now in Atlanta. Outside of an initial social media note from his daughter Corinne, the Foxx family has remained publicly silent on Foxx’s condition though TMZ and People late last week, citing unnamed sources, said he was awake and interacting with doctors.

“Back in Action” is largely complete, which is probably how the producers are able to work around one of the movie’s primary leads. It shot for three months in London and then came to Georgia in March for a month of shoots. The movie is set to conclude production this week.

Both the U.K. and Georgia offer generous tax credit breaks for the production companies.

Netflix has not released plot details about the movie or a release date.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Credit: TNS

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

