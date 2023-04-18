Jamie Foxx has body doubles on ‘Back in Action’ film set while he remains hospitalized

Photos taken by an independent photographer and sold to TMZ feature two different stunt doubles covering for Foxx. On Friday, a stunt double named Travis was being used. On Monday, outside a nightclub, “Back in Action” co-stars Cameron Diaz and McKenna Roberts are seen mixing it up with a man who resembles Foxx. The website said the body double’s first name is Chris.

Foxx, 55, has been in the hospital for about a week now in Atlanta. Outside of an initial social media note from his daughter Corinne, the Foxx family has remained publicly silent on Foxx’s condition though TMZ and People late last week, citing unnamed sources, said he was awake and interacting with doctors.