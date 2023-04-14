‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ coming to Atlanta’s Pullman Yards in May

The latest experience at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards will be “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” opening May 26.
You can sign up on a waitlist for tickets at https://jurassicworldexhibition.com/atlanta/ with tickets going on sale April 20. The exhibition is currently in San Diego.
Ticket prices have not been released in Atlanta but prices start at $34.50 for adults and $24.50 for kids in San Diego.
Neon, with cooperation from Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, created the 25,000-square-foot experience focused on the “Jurassic World” franchise highlighting moments and scenes going back three decades including the six movies and the Netflix show “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”
After entering the iconic “Jurassic World” gates, ticket holders will encounter life-sized encounters and environments that evoke scenes from the various films. There will be a Velociraptor, a Tyrannosaurus rex and even Bumpy, the baby dinosaur “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”
The experience should take 45 minutes to an hour.
The exhibition has traveled the world since 2016, hitting cities like London, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid and Seoul.
Pullman Yards has previously held temporary exhibitions celebrating Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.”
