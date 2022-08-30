ajc logo
X

‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October

"Stranger Things: The Experience" has been in London, New York and San Francisco. Now it's coming to Atlanta in October 2022 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. PUBLICITY PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
"Stranger Things: The Experience" has been in London, New York and San Francisco. Now it's coming to Atlanta in October 2022 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. PUBLICITY PHOTO

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It will be at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood after ‘The Bridgerton Experience’ concludes.

“Stranger Things: The Experience” is finally coming to Atlanta, where the insanely popular Netflix show has largely been shot since 2016.

The one-hour immersive experience has already been in New York, London and San Francisco. It will come to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood in October with tickets going on sale Sept. 8 starting at $49.

It replaces “The Bridgerton Experience,” another Netflix show that has managed to work effectively as a faux costume ball.

“Stranger Things: The Experience” will start inside Hawkins Lab where participates take part in an experiment that surely can’t end well.

As a Mashable review of the London show notes, you get to “meet the cast in pre-recorded segments, escape into the Upside Down, and strut into the afterparty, a neon paradise of real Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy treats to inhale.”

In what is a mini-replica of Starcourt Mall, there will be photo ops in the Byers’ living room and with the Demogorgon as well as an arcade full of 1980s games like DigDug and Centipede.

While a specific start date hasn’t been announced yet, the show runs Wednesdays through Sundays in San Francisco with age recommendations of 13+. The organizers encourage people to dress like it’s 1985.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Kemp to create $250M grant program for neighborhood improvement1h ago
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
1h ago
Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say
2h ago
Gwinnett County looking for poll workers
3h ago
Gwinnett County looking for poll workers
3h ago
Former Yellow Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day
8h ago
The Latest
INTERVIEWS: Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall ‘Honk for Jesus’ in comedy about sin and...
3h ago
William Shatner screening ‘Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan’ at Symphony Hall in March 2023
6h ago
Marietta teens Ethan Bartnicki and Christopher Harding Jones make ‘American Ninja...
21h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
11h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top