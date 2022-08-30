‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October

“Stranger Things: The Experience” is finally coming to Atlanta, where the insanely popular Netflix show has largely been shot since 2016.
The one-hour immersive experience has already been in New York, London and San Francisco. It will come to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood in October with tickets going on sale Sept. 8 starting at $49.
It replaces “The Bridgerton Experience,” another Netflix show that has managed to work effectively as a faux costume ball.
“Stranger Things: The Experience” will start inside Hawkins Lab where participates take part in an experiment that surely can’t end well.
As a Mashable review of the London show notes, you get to “meet the cast in pre-recorded segments, escape into the Upside Down, and strut into the afterparty, a neon paradise of real Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy treats to inhale.”
In what is a mini-replica of Starcourt Mall, there will be photo ops in the Byers’ living room and with the Demogorgon as well as an arcade full of 1980s games like DigDug and Centipede.
While a specific start date hasn’t been announced yet, the show runs Wednesdays through Sundays in San Francisco with age recommendations of 13+. The organizers encourage people to dress like it’s 1985.
About the Author