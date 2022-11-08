It’s still not the end of the road for the B-52s, playing the Fox Theatre this month

Of course, coming back to Atlanta and Athens is special.

“You like to think it’s like any other show and every night is a bit different. But it does make a difference when it’s for family and friends,” she says. “We’ll have a lot of both at these shows and it makes it a bigger thing. It’s a homecoming and that’s always nice.”

The band was formed in Athens in 1976 and almost 40 years and 20 million album sales later, is still one of the most influential and beloved party bands. Songs such as “Rock Lobster,” “Dance This Mess Around, “Private Idaho, “Deadbeat Club”, “Roam” and the infectious “Love Shack,” on which Cindy famously belts out “Tin roof rusted,” have gotten everyone from frat bros to punk rockers to John Lennon dancing. Lennon, it turns out, decided to return to recording music when he heard “Rock Lobster.”

Originally there were five members. Wilson’s brother, Ricky, was the band’s visionary and his guitar riffs, especially on songs such as “Private Idaho,” helped define the band and its music. Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson chiefly handled the singing, with both women doing vocal riffs that were revolutionary at that time. The band, complete with bouffant hairdos and thrift store threads, slowly caught the attention of clubs in New York where alternative music was starting to take hold.

“Basically, we were just doing it for fun and to entertain ourselves and friends,” she says. “And, that’s what we’ve been doing ever since. We were just performing and having experiences. It’s art. You have the reality of having to make a living and paying the musicians and crew, but it’s art. It’s cool.”

They scored a record deal and their first self-titled album sold more than 500,000 copies. Eventually, the rest of the world caught on to their outrageous performances, stream-of-consciousness approach to songwriting and mesmerizing beats.

They toured regularly, adding to their fan base with each performance, and more hits followed. They were regulars on MTV, pop and alternative radio and occasionally on national television, including an appearance on “Late Show with David Letterman”.

Tragically, in 1985, just as the band was reaching new heights of fame and critical acclaim with their record, “Cosmic Thing,” Ricky Wilson died of AIDS, one of the first celebrity AIDS-related deaths. In recent interviews, the band still credits Ricky with being the heartbeat of the band.

“I’m proud to have had the years with my brother and to have been so fortunate to have a job doing what I love to do,” she says.

The band took a break to mourn and recover; Wilson went home.

“After 11 years in New York and Ricky’s death, the unexpected mega success of “Cosmic Thing” actually gave me a chance to take a leave from the band to start a family,” she says. “We wanted to be close to our parents back in Georgia, and Atlanta gave my husband the place to continue his career. It also offered neutral ground between in-laws in Macon and Athens.”

Though she says Atlanta was perfect for that time in their lives, when the opportunity came up for them to move back to her hometown, “we jumped on it. It’s still the best.”

The band eventually recovered, with Wilson returning and Strickland moving from drums to lead guitar. The three remaining band members continued on after Strickland announced in 2013 that he would no longer tour. In 2000 the band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

One of the many perks of Wilson’s job included meeting some of her musical idols and other famous figures, including Paul McCartney, June Carter Cash and former President Bill Clinton.

The band’s legacy, she says, harkens back to what made them stand out in a crowded music scene.

“We were a great live act, and by just doing what we do, without rules or any preconceptions, we inspired people to just be themselves no matter what and to be proud of it and shake their groove thangs,” she says.

Wilson is readying for her final touring performances.

“I’m trying to come up with some looks and imagining what the ending of touring is going to be like. I don’t know,” she says. “It’s definitely business and we have to treat it like that, but it’s also very sad it’s ending.”

Even as the B52s are slowing down, Wilson is continuing to make music. She’s excited about her solo record “Realms,” being released soon on Kill Rock Stars record label.

Still, reality is setting in.

“Well, maybe I’ll take up gardening...get an RV and go to the mountains and see the Grand Tetons,” she laughs. “I have no regrets. There have been ups and downs but overall what an amazing experience. This is not goodbye.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

B-52s

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13. $49.50-$249.50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $50-$195. Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St., Athens. 706-208-0900, classiccenter.com.