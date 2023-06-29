Go Atlanta: 4th of July, Seacrest solves the puzzle, new restaurants

It’s not too early to start thinking about your Independence Day plans. In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, hear about events, parades, and celebrations starting as early as this weekend.

Hear about the amazing career of “The Migrant Chef” who found success in Mexico after being deported from Atlanta.

Rodney Ho talks about Dunwoody’s own Ryan Seacrest being named successor to Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Plus, hear why the Disney Immersive abruptly shut down after nearly a month of operation. And with all the management cuts at Turner Classic Movies, is it a sign of bad things to come?

Americans will consume 150-million hotdogs on the 4th of July. Since we’re in the heart of hot dog season, Ligaya Figueras has put together her hot dog roundup which you can find on AJC.com. She also has a list of new restaurant openings that you’ll want to check out this week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Kit checks all of the boxes. He’s a strikingly handsome reddish brown and white big boy with floppy ears and a great smile. Kit has a zest for life and is on the high-energy side, making him the best companion for hikes or long walks after work. He’s also smart. He already knows how to sit and is treat-motivated, making him simple to train. To meet Kit or any of his friends, stop by LifeLine Community Animal Center located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta, or give them a call at 404-292-8800 to set up a meet-and-greet.

Listen and follow the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Atlanta’s Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down

Are management cuts at Turner Classic Movies a sign of bad things to come?

Atlanta Restaurant Scene

INTERVIEW: Barenaked Ladies’ Tyler Stewart on sex appeal, the Beatles, more

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri

Shawn Mullins Benefit Concert for Hero Dog Rescue

Belinda Carlisle at The Fred

Circus Vazquez at Plaza Fiesta

LifeLine Animal Project