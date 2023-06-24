Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down

The Disney Immersive Experience in Atlanta, which opened in early May, abruptly shut down last week with no explanation.

It was supposed to have run at least three months, according to management when it opened. But it lasted only about six weeks.

Located at 159 Armour Drive, this experience provided attendees a 56-minute mashup of 45 Disney movies going back to 1937′s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” all the way up to 2021′s monster hit “Encanto.”

Since December, the Toronto-based company Lighthouse Immersive, in partnership with Disney, had been rolling out these immersive experiences in multiple cities including Toronto, Detroit and Boston. Atlanta was the 13th city. Comparable Disney experiences in Dallas and Houston also shut down early.

The website page for the Atlanta experience said there are “no upcoming performances available” and provides no explanation.

A Lighthouse rep confirmed the closure, but didn’t address whether sales were weak. Google reviews were mediocre, averaging a 3.1 out of 5.

Attendees who had pre-purchased tickets received refunds. “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience,” Lighthouse wrote in an email to people who had planned to attend.

Multi-sensory experiences have flooded the Atlanta market the past two years after the massively successful Van Gogh experience at Pullman Yards in 2021. There are now multiple permanent spaces for experiences such as the Illuminarium off the Beltline, The Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville and A Museum of Illusions at Atlantic Station. There is even a second Disney-themed experience that recently opened at the new permanent CAMP site in Dunwoody focused on “The Little Mermaid.”