Get rolling! Seven indoor and outdoor places to skate around Atlanta

Roller skating has a long history of frivolity, dating to the 1700s, with one of its peaks of popularity coming in the 1980s and ‘90s. Once again, it’s back in vogue, and a myriad of rinks and multiuse paths throughout metro Atlanta help make it an accessible activity for families and adults who want to get in their skating groove. The comeback has also been buoyed by R&B superstar Usher, who reps Atlanta and has a thing for roller skating during live performances, including at his Super Bowl halftime show.
Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble welcomes the trend. “Skating in the [Arabia Mountain] National Heritage Area is an awesome and innovative idea,” she said. “It’s a way to incorporate a different type of entertainment and exercise and another mechanism to bring the community together to have a good time while also enjoying the outdoors.”
The following seven rinks and parks offer solid options for roller and in-line skating. Make it a family day out, sip and skate with 21-and-older friends or plan a date when falling ever-so-gently on your companion is optional. Be sure to check each website as some rinks designate specific hours for different groups. Of course, the parks are open year-round and free, which can help you create a no-cost fitness routine or dedicated time to have outdoor fun.
Rinks
Cascade Skating. A staple in Southwest Atlanta, this Black-owned roller-skating center seamlessly combines pop culture, music and family-friendly skating under one roof with glittering disco balls. Its party-on-wheels vibe and popularity have led to celebrity sightings here over the years, including Usher and super-producer and Atlanta resident Jermaine Dupri. Visitors can pick from a lineup of weekly sessions including family-only skating and an adults-only sip and skate. Also eye the calendar for special events that pop up such as the National Skating Marathon on June 20. Additionally, private groups can reserve the VIP room or party room; guests can visit the pro shop, which offers skates and related gear; and anyone in need of a cool-down break can swing by the ice cream shop. For happy hour and dinner, head upstairs to Marquis Restaurant and Lounge. Skating rink admission is $10-$20; skates rental, $5. 3335 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-255-8994, cascadeskating.com
Golden Glide Skating Rink. When it’s time to roll, this rink features more than 15,000 square feet of maple hardwood flooring for skating, accompanied by bright lights and a DJ spinning popular tunes. Most sessions are for families; Friday nights are for adults only. A concession stand is available during select hours and offers quick bites such as pizza, hotdogs, popcorn and nachos. Admission is $5-$12; skates rental, $5. 2750 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-288-7773, goldenglide.com
Stone Mountain Skates. Skaters of all levels can swirl and twirl around the rink under colorful lights to music specially selected by rotating DJs. This skating complex hosts sessions for families, teens and adults — for the latter group, the special hours are called Sk8 Late Night. In addition to offering rental roller skates and in-line skates for those who know how to skate or want to attempt to on their own, one-hour group class lessons are available. A pro shop features retro-looking roller skates as well as modern pairs and accessories. The shop can help change parts such as wheels, bearings and more. Admission is $5-$20; roller skates and in-line skate rentals, $6-$8. 5400 Bermuda Road, Stone Mountain. 770-469-9775, stonemountainskates.com
Parks
Arabia Mountain PATH. Take a whirl along a four-mile multiuse stretch — from downtown Lithonia or Stonecrest Mall to Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve — that has mostly flat or small inclines and declines. From the more than 30 miles of multiuse recreational trails comprising Arabia Mountain PATH, most skaters prefer to roll along the four-mile stretch while drinking in the beautiful scenery of rolling hills, historic landmarks and more. 3350 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384, arabiaalliance.org
Atlanta Beltline. Its assortment of trails creates convenient skating opportunities all around Atlanta. For instance, the Eastside Trail connects Piedmont Park to Reynoldstown and features a three-mile trail for skating, walking, biking and more. The Southside Trail is near Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta and is just under one mile. Currently at 1.15 miles, the Southwest Connector Trail connects Beecher Hills Park and Lionel Hampton Park. With 1.7 miles of paved trail, the Westside Beltline Connector links Downtown Atlanta to English Avenue, Bankhead and Howell Station. Since these trails are mixed use (and there are others that are part of the Beltline), expect to encounter skaters, walkers, runners and bikers sharing the pathway for fitness, leisure and learning how to wheel around town. beltline.org
DeShong Park. Glide across a 1.5-mile multipurpose paved trail for skaters of all levels. The Gwinnett County park is open from sunrise to sunset, making early morning or evening workouts feasible with the backdrop of the sun. 859 N. DeShong Road, Stone Mountain. 678-277-0900, gwinnettcounty.com
Ronald Reagan Park. Create a daily habit of exercise and fresh air at this Gwinnett County park with a three-quarter-mile paved trail shared by skaters, runners and bikers. A playground, basketball half-courts and an outdoor skate complex are among the park’s features. Casual skaters and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the park’s family-friendliness. 2777 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0179, gwinnettcounty.com
