BreakingNews
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
ajc logo
X

VOTE: Who has the best vegan pizza in metro Atlanta

April 2, 2021 Roswell - Vegan Pizza at Cristy's Kitchen in Roswell on Friday, March 2, 2021. Sebastian Gracey and Cristy Kisner were featured on Humans of New York, where creator Brandon Stanton helped raise more than $1.2 million for the restaurant. The couple moved to Roswell from Peru in 2019. after a heart attack in Peru, Gracey let go of his longtime business, which was in bankruptcy, to start over with his family in the U.S. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
April 2, 2021 Roswell - Vegan Pizza at Cristy's Kitchen in Roswell on Friday, March 2, 2021. Sebastian Gracey and Cristy Kisner were featured on Humans of New York, where creator Brandon Stanton helped raise more than $1.2 million for the restaurant. The couple moved to Roswell from Peru in 2019. after a heart attack in Peru, Gracey let go of his longtime business, which was in bankruptcy, to start over with his family in the U.S. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Food and Recipes
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
When you want to ditch the dairy, where do head for a delicious slice?

It might have started in Italy, but pizza is now a universal dish. With myriad toppings, crusts and sauces available, it’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t like a slice of pie.

Our Spring Dining Guide tackled the Ultimate Guide to Pizza in Atlanta, with classic pizzas everyone should try, beloved pizza institutions, best places if you just want a slice and not a whole pie, and where you can find vegan pizza. Speaking of vegan pies, where do you go when you’re ditching the meat and dairy? Our poll ends June 6, so be sure to vote soon.

Pizza in Atlanta

The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox3h ago
Alex Anthopoulos on the Braves: ‘Our talent speaks for itself’
1h ago
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
15m ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
6h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
6h ago
80-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
43m ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Meatballs and Vodka Sauce
5h ago
Rosé is the natural wine for summer
6h ago
RECIPE: Whole-wheat flour brings flavor to chocolate chip cookie
6h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top