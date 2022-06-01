VOTE: Who has the best vegan pizza in metro Atlanta

It might have started in Italy, but pizza is now a universal dish. With myriad toppings, crusts and sauces available, it’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t like a slice of pie.
Our Spring Dining Guide tackled the Ultimate Guide to Pizza in Atlanta, with classic pizzas everyone should try, beloved pizza institutions, best places if you just want a slice and not a whole pie, and where you can find vegan pizza. Speaking of vegan pies, where do you go when you’re ditching the meat and dairy? Our poll ends June 6, so be sure to vote soon.
Pizza in Atlanta
The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.
- AJC Dining Guide: 2022 Pizza edition
- 15 classic pizzas to try in metro Atlanta
- Meet the pizzaioli of Atlanta
- 6 Atlanta pizza parlors that have stood the test of time
- 15 new places to try pizza in Atlanta
- For an original bite of Atlanta, try a pop-up pizzeria
- 5 places to try pizza by the slice
- 5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta
- Save room for these desserts from five Atlanta pizzerias
- In metro Atlanta, you’ll find pizza with flavors from around the world
- Try these spots for gluten-free pizza in metro Atlanta
- Where to find vegan pizza in metro Atlanta
- 6 other ways to enjoy pizza dough and garlic
- Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest