VOTE: Who has the best vegan pizza in metro Atlanta

April 2, 2021 Roswell - Vegan Pizza at Cristy's Kitchen in Roswell on Friday, March 2, 2021. Sebastian Gracey and Cristy Kisner were featured on Humans of New York, where creator Brandon Stanton helped raise more than $1.2 million for the restaurant. The couple moved to Roswell from Peru in 2019. after a heart attack in Peru, Gracey let go of his longtime business, which was in bankruptcy, to start over with his family in the U.S. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)